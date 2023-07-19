Governments will fail to meet electric vehicle targets if they ‘put all eggs in one basket’, says Ineos Automotive boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Governments will fail to meet electric vehicle targets if they ‘put all eggs in one basket’, says Ineos Automotive boss

By Press Association
Hydrogen should be considered alongside other EVs, says Ineos’ boss. (Ineos)
Governments risk failing to meet vehicle decarbonisation targets if they ‘put all their eggs in one basket’ with battery-electric vehicles, Ineos Automotive’s boss has said.

Policy-makers around the world are pushing for more EVs to help tackle the climate crisis, but the majority are only focusing on battery-electric vehicles. In the UK, new petrol and diesel vehicles are set to be outlawed by 2030, with hybrid vehicles following five years later. By 2035, only electric vehicles are set to be sold.

But Lynn Calder, chief executive of new 4×4 brand Ineos Automotive – an offshoot of the huge Ineos empire owned by Jim Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in the UK – believes other options should be considered.

The firm has created a hydrogen fuel-cell version of its Grenadier, using technology from BMW, to show how other fuel types can have a use in the future. Exhibited at last week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Calder said she hoped to see a production version ‘soon’.

Ineos Automotive’s boss Lynn Calder spoke openly about governments not doing enough to help decarbonise the industry. (Ineos)

She said: “We didn’t do the project to not build it, but today, in all good conscience, it’s hard for me to build a car that I don’t think people are going to buy yet.

“I firmly believe we’re going to need a mix of powertrains if we’re going to meet the targets set by governments, and I fear if we carry on putting all our eggs in one basket, we’re going to fail.

“For vehicles that need to tow, do extreme off-roading or travel long distances, hydrogen is a great solution for that and we would really like to see governments around the world recognise that we need to do more than one thing.”

Though Ineos is wanting to push hydrogen, perhaps not surprising given the wider company has a ‘Hydrogen’ division, the firm has confirmed it will introduce a smaller battery-electric 4×4 in 2026. Calder said that they needed more help from governments when it came to building infrastructure.

First examples of the Ineos Grenadier started arriving with customers earlier in the year. (Ineos)

She added: “While automotive manufacturers are working really hard on the decarbonisation of the industry, we do need a bit of help from policymakers. Because at the moment we’re launching headfirst into electric vehicles, and really need help on the infrastructure.”

Ineos Automotive was properly established in 2018, and set about working to create a rugged 4×4 to act as an indirect successor to the original Land Rover Defender – the Grenadier. Delayed by Covid-related supply chain issues, the first examples started arriving with customers earlier this year.