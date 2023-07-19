Updated Vauxhall Corsa to start from £19,625

Vauxhall has announced pricing and specifications for the facelifted Corsa, with the supermini available from £19,625.

The latest-generation Corsa arrived in 2019, bringing a smart design, new technology and the option of an electric model for the first time. It has consistently been one of the UK’s most popular cars since. Vauxhall is now back with a refreshed model, which gets a series of updates to keep it competitive.

Most noticeable of the changes are its new ‘Vizor’ front end, a design feature already in use on every other Vauxhall, and wraps the badge and headlights behind a single panel.

Inside, there’s a new 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the option of new sports seats.

The Corsa is the last Vauxhall to adopt the ‘Vizor’ front end. (Vauxhall)

While the existing Corsa Electric will stay on sale, with a 134bhp motor and 222-mile range, Vauxhall is introducing a new larger 51kWh battery model. This gets a more powerful motor, developing 154bhp, and allowing for a 246-mile range. Both can be rapid charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around half an hour.

Petrol engines will remain available, with the choice of a 74bhp naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre paired a five-speed manual gearbox, as well as a turbocharged 1.2-litre unit available with 99bhp or 128bhp. The former is available with a choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, with the 128bhp only offered as an auto. A mild-hybrid model will arrive on sale shortly, too.

A new 10-inch touchscreen is now fitted as standard. (Vauxhall)

The Corsa is available in three trims – Design, GS and Ultimate – with each costing around £500 more than before.

The Design is priced from £19,625 (or £32,445 for the electric) with standard equipment including a 10-inch touchscreen, rear sensors and automatic LED headlights. The GS brings a reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster, and starts from £22,005, or £34,080 for the EV.

At the top of the range, the Ultimate gains Matrix LED headlights, keyless entry and massaging and heated front seats, and costs from £25,685 for the petrol, or £38,585 for the Corsa Electric.

Orders for the updated are now being taken for the new Corsa, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.