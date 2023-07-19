Updated Vauxhall Corsa to start from £19,625

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Vauxhall Corsa to start from £19,625

By Press Association
The Corsa has had various updates for 2023. (Vauxhall)
The Corsa has had various updates for 2023. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has announced pricing and specifications for the facelifted Corsa, with the supermini available from £19,625.

The latest-generation Corsa arrived in 2019, bringing a smart design, new technology and the option of an electric model for the first time. It has consistently been one of the UK’s most popular cars since. Vauxhall is now back with a refreshed model, which gets a series of updates to keep it competitive.

Most noticeable of the changes are its new ‘Vizor’ front end, a design feature already in use on every other Vauxhall, and wraps the badge and headlights behind a single panel.

Inside, there’s a new 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the option of new sports seats.

The Corsa is the last Vauxhall to adopt the ‘Vizor’ front end. (Vauxhall)

While the existing Corsa Electric will stay on sale, with a 134bhp motor and 222-mile range, Vauxhall is introducing a new larger 51kWh battery model. This gets a more powerful motor, developing 154bhp, and allowing for a 246-mile range. Both can be rapid charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around half an hour.

Petrol engines will remain available, with the choice of a 74bhp naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre paired a five-speed manual gearbox, as well as a turbocharged 1.2-litre unit available with 99bhp or 128bhp. The former is available with a choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, with the 128bhp only offered as an auto. A mild-hybrid model will arrive on sale shortly, too.

A new 10-inch touchscreen is now fitted as standard. (Vauxhall)

The Corsa is available in three trims – Design, GS and Ultimate – with each costing around £500 more than before.

The Design is priced from £19,625 (or £32,445 for the electric) with standard equipment including a 10-inch touchscreen, rear sensors and automatic LED headlights. The GS brings a reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster, and starts from £22,005, or £34,080 for the EV.

At the top of the range, the Ultimate gains Matrix LED headlights, keyless entry and massaging and heated front seats, and costs from £25,685 for the petrol, or £38,585 for the Corsa Electric.

Orders for the updated are now being taken for the new Corsa, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.