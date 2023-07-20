Lotus Cars to cut 200 jobs following heavy losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lotus Cars to cut 200 jobs following heavy losses

By Press Association
Lotus has announced it is cutting up to 200 jobs. (Lotus)
Lotus Cars is to cut up to 200 jobs from its workforce as a way to help build a ‘strong, sustainable future’.

The Norfolk-based firm’s recent accounts show that it made a loss before tax of £145.1m in 2022, versus a deficit of £86.6m the year prior.

As a result, Lotus has announced that it will be cutting back its workforce to ‘ensure that the right organisational structure is in place’.

Lotus sold just 576 cars in 2022, despite the introduction of its new Emira sports car. (Lotus)

In a statement, a Lotus spokesperson said that the move ‘includes a restructure of its workforce, which may involve the loss of up to 200 jobs’.

It added: “Wherever possible, we will look to support the redeployment of staff and plan to look for ways to retain specific skills and knowledge within the business, despite the proposed cuts.

“We believe this is vital to ensuring the organisation is leaner and more competitive long-term.”

Lotus will soon be introducing the electric Eletre SUV, which is being built in China. (Lotus)

It has not yet specified where the job cuts will take place.

Lotus, which is owned by Chinese firm Geely, also saw sales of its cars fall to just 576 vehicles during 2022,  contrasting the 1,566 vehicles it sold in 2021. This was despite the introduction of the Emira sports car – its first new model in more than a decade.

However, Lotus has been in the process of introducing a variety of new models, including the electric Eletre SUV – being built in Wuhan, China – which appears to be core to the firm’s electrification journey.

Lotus also added that it ‘will continue to concentrate our efforts on production of the Emira sports car and Evija hypercar, with 2023 set to be a record year for vehicle production, before we turn our attention to our future EV sports cars.’