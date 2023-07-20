Volkswagen’s updated Touareg hits the road price from £67,640

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen’s updated Touareg hits the road price from £67,640

By Press Association
The new Touareg is available with a number of engines
Volkswagen has released full details surrounding the pricing and specifications of its new Touareg.

Sitting at the top of the firm’s range of SUVs, the Touareg comes equipped with a range of the latest technologies, including newly-designed versions of Volkswagen’s IQ.Light headlights. Each unit uses 38,432 LEDs and there are special modes for when you’re cornering or driving in poor weather, too.

Volkswagen Touareg
The Touareg features a rear badge that illuminates at night

An optional night vision assist system uses a thermal imaging camera to detect people and animals at night and relays the image onto both the main displays head of the drivers and the optional head-up display, too.

The Touareg is also one of the first vehicles to use an illuminated red brand logo at the rear, while up front there’s an illuminated horizontal strip integrated into the grille. The latter is a touch that we’ve seen used in many of Volkswagen’s latest models.

There’s also a new roof load sensor which can automatically tweak the vehicle electronics and running gear to help the car stay as agile as possible when a roof box has been fitted. A range of systems such as a 360-degree bird’s eye view parking camera and trailer assist help to make the Touareg as versatile as can be.

There are five engine setups available in the Touareg, too, with all centred around a 3.0-litre V6 unit. There’s a standard turbocharged petrol, two turbocharged diesels and two plug-in hybrid setups. All versions get four-wheel-drive as standard, too, alongside an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices for the Touareg come in at £67,640 for a Black Edition-specification car with the diesel powertrain, rising to £80,370 for the range-topping Touareg R which adopts a plug-in hybrid setup that develops 456bhp.