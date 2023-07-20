Jodie Kidd electrocuted with a million volts in new stunt

Model Jodie Kidd has been electrocuted with over a million volts of lightning in a stunt for a new electric Kia SUV.

Kidd, who is best known for her modelling career but also a massive passion for cars, wore a special chainmail Faraday suit that is able to conduct electricity around her.

Sitting on a raised platform with a special ‘lightning machine’, it is only the suit that served as protection. Kidd was able to control the electricity with her hands and shoot lightning using just her fingertips.

An edited image of Jodie Kidd in front of the EV9. (Kia)

Jodie Kidd said: “Being electrocuted was one of the most petrifying things I’ve ever done – but also such an amazing experience. Not many people can say they have had a million volts through their body and been able to shoot lightning with their fingers!”

The stunt was carried out to mark the launch of Kia’s new electric EV9 SUV – a model specifically designed for families – which will sit at the top of the firm’s line-up of battery-powered models.

Kia has also separately carried out a study looking into how parents are influenced by their children when it comes to EVs, with 26 per cent of the 2,000 adults surveyed saying they have been encouraged by their kids.

Jodie Kidd poses with the Kia EV9 following the stunt. (Kia)

Of those that have been spurred on, 36 per cent put it down to their children learning about environmental issues in school, while 35 per cent believe electric cars are cool.

Kidd added: “As a parent, I know exactly how important the environment is to the next generation. I have had many conversations with my son Indio about what we can do to live more sustainably – including buying an electric car.”