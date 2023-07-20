Jodie Kidd electrocuted with a million volts in new stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Kidd electrocuted with a million volts in new stunt

By Press Association
Jodie Kidd wore a special chainmail suit to protect herself from the lightning. (Kia)
Jodie Kidd wore a special chainmail suit to protect herself from the lightning. (Kia)

Model Jodie Kidd has been electrocuted with over a million volts of lightning in a stunt for a new electric Kia SUV.

Kidd, who is best known for her modelling career but also a massive passion for cars, wore a special chainmail Faraday suit that is able to conduct electricity around her.

Sitting on a raised platform with a special ‘lightning machine’, it is only the suit that served as protection. Kidd was able to control the electricity with her hands and shoot lightning using just her fingertips.

An edited image of Jodie Kidd in front of the EV9. (Kia)

Jodie Kidd said: “Being electrocuted was one of the most petrifying things I’ve ever done – but also such an amazing experience. Not many people can say they have had a million volts through their body and been able to shoot lightning with their fingers!”

The stunt was carried out to mark the launch of Kia’s new electric EV9 SUV – a model specifically designed for families – which will sit at the top of the firm’s line-up of battery-powered models.

Kia has also separately carried out a study looking into how parents are influenced by their children when it comes to EVs, with 26 per cent of the 2,000 adults surveyed saying they have been encouraged by their kids.

Jodie Kidd poses with the Kia EV9 following the stunt. (Kia)

Of those that have been spurred on, 36 per cent put it down to their children learning about environmental issues in school, while 35 per cent believe electric cars are cool.

Kidd added: “As a parent, I know exactly how important the environment is to the next generation. I have had many conversations with my son Indio about what we can do to live more sustainably – including buying an electric car.”