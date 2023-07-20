Mini reveals interior of new Cooper

Mini has given the first official preview of its new hatchback’s interior, which is decluttered and features a thin new touchscreen.

Revealed in a video that shows how the cabin has adapted from the classic Mini to the present day, it closely follows that of the firm’s Aceman concept which was showcased for the first time last year.

The highlight is the new round touchscreen, which rather than being integrated into the dashboard like the current car, sits independently and looks to be made of ultra-thin glass. It appears to use a new layout, too.

Talk about coming full circle ⭕. Here’s your sneak peek of the new MINI Interaction Unit – coming soon to the new MINI family.​ #MINI #BIGLOVE pic.twitter.com/aaHwXh9De2 — MINI (@MINI) July 19, 2023

Below it is a new panel that harks back to the classic Mini, and will be used for the gear selector, drive modes and volume, with the climate settings appearing to now be integrated into the touchscreen.

The cabin also gets a textured dashboard panel with ambient backlit interior lighting also shown in the image.

Mini hasn’t revealed any other new information about its new Cooper – which is being renamed from the ‘Hatch’ – but we know already that it will be available with petrol engines or as an EV. The former will continue to be built at Mini’s Oxford factory.

Mini is aiming to bring back some details from the original on this new car. (Mini)

The Electric’s powertrains are set to be different compared to the current model, with larger batteries fitted alongside more powerful motors. A significant improvement on the current Mini Electric’s 145-mile range is promised too.

The new Mini Cooper is expected to be revealed at the IAA Mobility show in Munich in early September.