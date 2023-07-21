New Skoda Superb detailed ahead of November reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Skoda Superb detailed ahead of November reveal

By Press Association
The Superb is having a major refresh for 2024. (Skoda)
Skoda has announced new details surrounding its upcoming next-generation Superb, including powertrains and additional technology that is being introduced.

The Superb is Skoda’s range-topping model and will be entering its fourth generation when then the new model is revealed in November, though the images of the car still show it in heavy disguise.

Key to the new Superb will be its broad range of engines, with a choice of petrol and diesel alongside electrified models. All will come with a DSG automatic transmission.

Plug-in hybrid versions will be able to travel up to 62 miles on a charge. (Skoda)

Mild-hybrids will be available alongside a new 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is said to boast an electric range of up to 62 miles. That’s thanks to a 25.7kWh battery being used, more than double the size of the battery in the current Superb plug-in. It will also allow for 50kW DC rapid charging.

Like the outgoing Superb, the new model will be available in a large hatchback bodystyle, alongside an estate. Both are said to be longer and taller, freeing up more cabin space the firm says. Inside, the new Superb will also feature a large 12.9-inch touchscreen, while the gearshift column is now mounted to the steering column. Skoda is yet to show any interior images, however.

The Superb will also be available with two new safety features. The first, Turn Assist, can warn of collisions with oncoming vehicles when turning into side streets and brake if needed. Second, Crossroad Assist can warn of passing traffic if visibility is obscured.

Klaus Zellmer, Skoda Auto’s chief executive, said: “The new Skoda Superb will perfectly round off our portfolio, which includes the right product for every customer. On top of that, our customers can choose from a wide range of powertrains – be it a plug-in hybrid, one of our highly advanced and efficient engines or, in a first for the Superb, a mild-hybrid powertrain.”

Skoda will reveal its new Superb in November, with sales likely to start in the middle of 2024.