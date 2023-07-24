Pothole breakdowns hit five-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pothole breakdowns hit five-year high

By Press Association
Vehicle breakdowns caused by potholes have reached a five-year high, new figures suggest.

The RAC said it received 8,170 callouts to breakdowns due to poor road surfaces in the UK between April and June.

That was 40% more than during the same period last year, and the most for those three months since the so-called Beast from the East cold snap plunged much of the country into a deep freeze in 2018.

Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

Graphic showing how a pothole forms
Freedom of Information requests made by the RAC also revealed UK councils forked out a total of more than £11 million over the last four financial years to drivers who successfully claimed their vehicles were damaged by potholes.

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £14 billion.

Potholes are often formed when water enters cracks in the road surface, then freezes and expands.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes attributed the rise in pothole-related breakdowns to several spells of below-average temperatures followed by rainfall.

He said: “It’s also important to note that last winter wasn’t particularly harsh, which demonstrates very clearly just how fragile our local roads really are.

“Councils are facing a toxic combination of higher material costs, higher contractor and labour costs and a cold and wet recent winter.

“It may well be the case that even with more money being spent on the roads, much of this will be getting eaten up by inflationary pressures.

“All of this adds weight to the argument that councils should invest more in innovative machinery that can fix potholes as quickly and permanently as possible.”

Councillor Linda Taylor, of the Local Government Association which represents English councils, said: “Councils would much prefer to invest in preventative measures rather than pay compensation or reactively fix potholes, which works out more expensive in the long term.

“However, even though a recent £200 million boost in this year’s budget will help, the funding situation still remains very challenging.

“Despite the best efforts of councils, our local road repair backlog is now the biggest it has ever been. Without any more additional funding, it is estimated that it would cost £14 billion and take 11 years to clear.

“Only by the Government providing councils with increased and long term funding certainty can this growing problem be addressed and our roads bought up to scratch.”