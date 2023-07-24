First Drive: Is the Mercedes-AMG A45 the ‘hyper’ hot hatch to beat?

What is it?

The A45 offers similar performance to some supercars from a decade ago. (Mercedes)

The Mercedes-AMG A45 has always been the type of hot hatch that could instil some fear in the average supercar. Here was a car with a boot and space for four that would easily out-pace some of the most powerful machinery out there, particularly in wet weather thanks to its clever four-wheel-drive system.

But how do you go about improving it? Well, if you’re Mercedes, that means sticking with the programme and tweaking very little about what made the A45 so great in the first place but elevating it in areas which needed a little bit of help. A resounding facelift, then? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

New ‘sport’ buttons feature on the steering wheel. (Mercedes)

From the outside at least, you’d be hard-pressed to see that anything new has happened. Many of the changes made to the A45 follow on from those applied to the wider A-Class range last year and one thing that Mercedes appears to be quite happy with is how it all looks. The A45 is still larger than life with its huge rear wing and Formula 1-like winglets at the front, mind you. It’s all pretty bang-on for a hot hatch.

Inside, we’ve got more standard-fit technology than before with a widescreen setup being adopted regardless of which model of A-Class you pick – including the A45. There are also some nice new rotary dials on the steering wheel for making quick adjustments to aspects such as the traction control or driving modes.

What’s under the bonnet?

The A45’s engine puts out a significant 415bhp. (Mercedes)

The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol powering the A45 has always been something of a marvel and it continues to be in this refreshed version. With 415bhp and 500Nm of torque, it’s wonderfully powerful, but how it translates that to the road is really where the magic happens. Thanks to a clever four-wheel-drive system the A45 will manage 0-60mph in just 3.7 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 167mph.

All cars come with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard, too, which helps to provide lightning-fast shifts whenever required. Efficiency-wise the A45 doesn’t do too badly; Mercedes claims up to 32.8mpg combined and CO2 emissions of 194g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The A45 is monstrously powerful. (Mercedes)

On the road, the A45 feels just as eager as those performance figures would lead you to believe. It’s a superb A to B car, with acceleration available whenever you need it. The A45’s ‘parp’ on gearshifts has become associated with the modern-day sound of a hot hatch and though it could be classed as a little antisocial, it does give it some proper character.

The steering isn’t bristling with feedback but it is nicely accurate. Body control is great, too, and the A45 clings on gallantly through the bends. This does come at the detriment of low-speed ride quality, however, and the A45 feels noticeably unsettled when you’re driving around town. You’ll also want to quickly disengage the lane-keep assistance system when you’re driving on tighter roads as it can be quite intrusive.

How does it look?

The A45 is one of the most aggressive-looking hot hatches around. (Mercedes)

The A45 follows some classic hot-hatch styling conventions. A big rear spoiler, some jutted-out splitter at the front and a reasonably chunky exhaust all tie into design traits that we’ve seen applied to performance hatchbacks throughout the years. Quiet it is not – and our test car in a particularly bright shade of yellow took this one stage further – but it’s all in keeping with the segment.

All versions get 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, too, while the ‘Night Package’, which includes a variety of black-coloured elements, is included on all A45s as well.

What’s it like inside?

A large digital display dominates the interior. (Mercedes)

The A45 is based around the same interior as the standard A-Class, albeit with some performance sprinklings here and there. You’ve got large bucket seats for example while the Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel is a really nice touch. The buttons on the steering wheel, however, are just a little bit too fiddly and tricky to use accurately on the move due to their haptic-feedback-style design.

Remember too that this is a car costing over £60,000, which is why it’s a little disappointing to find some scratchy plastics lower down the cabin. The rear seats aren’t all that spacious – but they are usable – while the 370 litre boot is of a good size and matches the one you’d get in the regular A-Class.

What’s the spec like?

Bucket seats help to give the A45 a sportier feel. (Mercedes)

As mentioned, this is a car that commands quite a premium but you still get plenty of standard equipment. The large central screen is key to this, combining both media functions and regular readouts – such as speed and revs – under one apparently seamless piece of glass. It’s just as good-looking as it always has been and remains a key area of appeal for the A45’s cabin.

But now the central trackpad – which allowed you to control the display – has been removed, with the infotainment now operated solely by touch. Unfortunately, it feels just a little too far away and requires you to lean over to properly use it, which is something that isn’t ideal when you’re on the move.

Verdict

The A45 continues to be a mind-boggling kind of car. The fact that this hatchback can deliver performance that most supercars would’ve been proud of 15 years ago is an achievement, but the fact that it can do that while remaining relatively practical is even more impressive.

We’d like to see some nicer materials used throughout – particularly at this price point – but where it matters the A45 is still a staggeringly capable machine.