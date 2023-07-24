Four cars owned by rallying legend Colin McRae heading to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Four cars owned by rallying legend Colin McRae heading to auction

By Press Association
Three of McRae’s rallying cars are being auctioned, with another road-going model in the same sale. (Silverstone Auctions)
Three of McRae's rallying cars are being auctioned, with another road-going model in the same sale. (Silverstone Auctions)

Four cars previously owned by the late British rally driver Colin McRae are going under the hammer next month.

Colin McRae is one of the most famous names when it comes to rallying in the UK, being the youngest Brit to ever win the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 1995, and helping to inspire a generation of motorsport fans.

Though Colin McRae sadly died in a helicopter crash close to his home in Lanark, Scotland, in September 2007, his family kept hold of many of his cars. Three of ‘Colin’s favourites rally cars’ are now being offered for sale for the first time, direct from the McRae family, with a fourth road car also going under the hammer in the same sale with Silverstone Auctions.

McRae won the 1992 British Rally Championship in this Subaru Legacy. (Silverstone Auctions)

The most notable is a 1992 Subaru Legacy RS ‘Group A’. Used for the 1992 British Rally Championship, it was developed by Prodrive and came in the iconic blue and white Rothmans livery. McRae won all six races of the season, earning himself the title in this very car. It is guided at between £380,000 and £450,000.

Also in the sale are Colin McRae’s first and last rally cars that bookend his career. The first is a 1977 Talbot Sunbeam Ti, which though crashed into a tree at his first event, was completely rebuilt to enable further rallying. It was then fully restored in the early 2000s by the McRae family’s mechanic, with Colin overseeing that ‘every detail of the rebuild was correct’. The Talbot is guided between £80,000 and £100,000.

What was to be Colin McRae’s last rally car is also being sold – a Ford Escort MkII. Built to be the ‘fastest rally Escort ever built’, it was entirely designed to the rally driver’s specification and is estimated to sell with Silverstone Auctions for £125,000 to £150,000.

The final ‘McRae’ car being sold is a 1998 Subaru Impreza STI 22B – a car designed to celebrate the firm’s 40th anniversary and third straight WRC win. This example is one of just three prototypes made and was bought by McRae when it was new, though has been with its current, private owner since 2006. The 22B is one of the most valuable Subarus, with this extra provenance helping to give it a guide of £400,000 to £500,000.

The four cars are being sold at the Silverstone Festival, with the cars going under the hammer on August 25 and 26.