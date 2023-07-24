The Lexus LM is an £89,995 MPV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Lexus LM is an £89,995 MPV

By Press Association
The Lexus LM arrives as the firm’s new flagship. (Lexus)
The Lexus LM arrives as the firm’s new flagship. (Lexus)

Lexus is expanding its line-up with the introduction of the new LM – a large MPV that aims to transport passengers in as much as luxury as possible.

An entirely different model from everything Lexus currently sells in the UK, the LM, which has previously been targeted at the Asian markets, is now being introduced to Europe.

Described by Lexus as a ‘new flagship’, as well as a ‘luxury mover’, it’s essentially an upmarket MPV that can seat up to seven and aims to appeal to the VIP shuttle market. It rivals the Mercedes V-Class.

The LM is available with a huge 48-inch TV monitor in the rear. (Lexus) 

The LM comes as standard with a 247bhp 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid, which is the same as what’s available in the Lexus NX and RX. It can be had with front- or four-wheel-drive, with the latter commanding a £3,000 extra.

Though revealed earlier in the year at the Shanghai motor show, Lexus has now announces pricing and specifications for the LM. The range starts from a steep £89,995 – a large increase over the £73,215 Mercedes charges for its V-Class.

Standard equipment is very generous, however, and includes electric front and rear seats, two fixed sunroofs and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Above this sits the Takumi, which commands a significant price increase, and costs £112,995. These see the middle row of seats removed, with two power-adjustable chairs installed, including massaging features and folding tray tables.

The Takumi also features a huge 48-inch TV screen, which can be split into two different screens so passengers can watch different shows, and works using smartphone mirroring or through the HDMI ports.

The new Lexus LM is now on sale, with first deliveries expected in November.