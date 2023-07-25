Three-quarters of drivers think British roads are dangerous – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Three-quarters of drivers think British roads are dangerous – survey

By Press Association
British drivers believe that UK roads are worsening. (Citroen)
British drivers believe that UK roads are worsening. (Citroen)

Three-quarters of Brits now believe that the state of the UK roads is now ‘dangerous’, with many believing that conditions have deteriorated in recent years, according to a new study.

The Citroen survey found 75 per cent of drivers had needed to repair their vehicles because of pothole damage, though only 58 per cent of motorists were aware that it was possible to claim compensation for pothole damage from the relevant air authority.

Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, just 14 per cent said they had successfully claimed compensation for pothole-related damage. The study also found 46 per cent of drivers avoid certain roads due to the deteriorated surface and risk of damage.

Many drivers avoid certain roads due to the risk of pothole damage. (Citroen)

Citroen says compensation claims caused by potholes amounted to £139.9m between 2017 and 2022, which is said to have been enough to fill 2.3m potholes; the average cost of filling a pothole being £66.93, according to the Asphalt Industry Alliance.

Asked to compare the quality of the UK’s roads today compared to 2017, 68 per cent said of respondents they believed British roads had worsened in this period, with only 15 per cent believing they’ve improved.

Greg Taylor, managing director of Citroen UK, said: “The people of the UK are clearly concerned about the state of our roads, and it is clear that more work needs to be done to improve surfaces across the country and to restore public confidence.”

It follows data released from the RAC yesterday (July 24) that showed it had attended 8,170 callouts relating to potholes between April and June this year – the worst figures it’s seen in five years. The RAC says the most common issues caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and buckled wheels.