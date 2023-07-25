The number of convertibles available in the UK has halved since 2005

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The number of convertibles available in the UK has halved since 2005

By Press Association
The number of convertibles available has been cut in recent years. (Mini)
Summer is often the time of year when drivers consider a convertible, but buyers might be disappointed to learn that the number of new drop-tops available has more than halved since 2005.

Though the UK is dubbed as the ‘convertible capital of Europe’, across the 30 most popular car brands in Britain, there are only 24 new convertibles available. This is a sharp 56 per cent fall on the 54 different drop-tops available between 2005 and 2010.

Research by online marketplace Car Gurus also showed that convertible car sales reached an 18-year-low in 2022, with just 16,486 cars of this type registered. This represents a sharp fall on the 94,484 new convertibles sold at their peak in 2004.

Vauxhall pulled out of the convertible market in 2018 when its Cascada was discontinued. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has been absent from the convertible market since 2018 when it stopped selling its Cascada, while Citroen and Peugeot have both pulled out of the segment in recent years.

Audi, BMW and Mercedes have all significantly cut back on the number of convertibles they sell, while Mercedes will soon consolidate its C-Class and E-Class Cabriolets into a single product – the CLE.

Chris Knapman, editorial director at Car Gurus UK, said: “UK motorists’ love affair with convertible cars is well documented. Historically – and despite our variable summers – the UK has generally purchased more convertibles than our European neighbours.

Mercedes is replacing two of its drop-tops with a single model, the new CLE. (Mercedes)

“However, our data shows interest in open-top motoring has been in decline. Reduced choice in new inventory hasn’t helped this as manufacturers have increasingly switched their model lines to crossovers and SUVs, which are rarely available as convertibles. And, while we are seeing the first electric convertibles enter the market, they are still a rare commodity, at least for now.”