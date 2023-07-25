Jaguar Land Rover overcomes recent losses to make £435m profit in first financial quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jaguar Land Rover overcomes recent losses to make £435m profit in first financial quarter

By Press Association
JLR has had a good return to fortune. (JLR)
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced it made £435m in profit between April and June in the first financial quarter.

Just a year ago JLR was still suffering heavy losses, but says it’s managed to achieve high profitability through ‘favourable volume [of high-margin products like the Range Rover], mix, pricing and foreign exchange revaluation offset partially by higher inflation and supplier claims’.

The £435m profit before tax figure is up nearly £1bn on the first financial quarter of 2023, as well as a £67m increase on JLR’s performance between January and March this year.

The Range Rover (pictured), Range Rover Sport and Defender make up 76 per cent of JLR’s current orders. (Land Rover)

The British brand sold 93,523 cars in the three months up until June – a 30 per cent increase on the previous year – with revenues of £6.9bn up 57 per cent on the same period in 2022.

JLR says it had orders totalling 185,000 at the end of June, down from 200,000 in March 2023, though many of its models still have lengthy waiting lists. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender, its three most profitable cars, also account for 76 per cent of orders.

Adrian Mardell, who has been acting as interim chief executive of JLR since November 2022 following the sudden departure of Thierry Bollore, has also been officially named as the firm’s new boss. Richard Molyneux has also been confirmed as JLR’s new chief financial officer.

Mardell said: “I am pleased to report a third consecutive quarter of strengthening financial performance for JLR. We have had a strong start to the financial year and delivered our highest production levels in nine quarters and our highest Q1 cash flow on record.

“This is a testament to the thousands of determined people in the business working tirelessly to deliver every aspect of our Reimagine strategy.”

It follows last week’s announcement from JLR’s parent company Tata Motors that it would build a new £4bn gigafactory in Somerset that can supply Jaguar and Land Rover models with a ‘stable and secure supply of battery cells to electrify JLR’s next generation vehicles’. Production is set to start in 2026.