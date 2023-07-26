The Nichols N1A pays homage to one of the most iconic racing cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Nichols N1A pays homage to one of the most iconic racing cars

By Press Association
The new N1A with the classic McLaren MP4/4 F1 car in the background. (Nichols Cars)
The new N1A with the classic McLaren MP4/4 F1 car in the background. (Nichols Cars)

The designer of one of the most legendary F1 cars of all time has now turned his attention to his ‘own’ road car, with the result being the Nichols N1A.

The project has been led by Steve Nichols, who penned the McLaren MP4/4 Formula 1 car – one of the most successful racing cars of all time, and which won 15 of the 16 races in 1988 in the hands of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

But the Nichols N1A is the designer’s own doing, and after several years of prototyping and testing, this is now the production-ready model.

It’s inspired by the McLaren M1A, a Can-Am racing car from the 1960s that has an especially iconic design, with Steve Nichols believing that vehicles of this era are among the best cars ever created.

The N1A weighs in at just 900kg. (Nichols Cars)

The N1A’s design is a modernised interpretation of the ‘60s race car, with bodywork made from graphene-infused carbon fibre, similar to that used in modern Formula 1 cars. With a long bonnet with bulging wheelarches, this Nichols model is certainly dramatic to look at.

Powering the N1A is a General Motors-sourced 7.0-litre V8 engine, though it’s been tweaked further to generate 650bhp, and it’s worth noting it weighs just 900kg – less than a Fiat 500. The engine work is handled by Richard Langford, who previously worked at Cosworth, the firm that made the powertrains for many past Formula 1 cars.

The cockpit of the N1A is stripped-back, with a focus on the aluminium driving gauges. There’s also an Ayrton Senna-inspired gear kob, while the fully reclining seat is said to offer a similar seating position the MP4/4 F1 car. The firm says it ‘gives drivers a chance to experience exactly what Senna and Prost saw’.

Modern-day features like power steering and anti-lock brakes (ABS) are available as options, with the firm saying that the N1A is specifically designed for ‘motorsport purists who enjoy the pleasure of driving, away from the glaring touchscreens that are all too common in today’s cars’.

The N1A is specifically designed for motorsport purists. (NIchols Cars)

Founder of Nichols Cars, Steve Nichols, said: “Having experienced amazing racing cars over the decades, I’ve never been able to implement those quirky qualities into a road car, until now. Taking into account all the people that have worked on the N1A, I’m incredibly proud that the car is part of the next chapter in sports car history and is the next step for us and Nichols Cars.

“The process from pencil to production model has been extremely gratifying; this should be a reminder to the entire automotive industry that combining the past, present and looking to the future, is the way forward for this entire community.”

There will be an initial 15 launch models available, with each one commemorating a victory of the MP4/4. The entire N1A production run ‘won’t exceed more than 100 vehicles’, the firm has said.