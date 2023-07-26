Jaguar to archive ‘famous growl’ of its V8 sports cars with British Library as it moves to electric cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jaguar to archive ‘famous growl’ of its V8 sports cars with British Library as it moves to electric cars

By Press Association
Jaguar is archiving the sound of its F-Type ahead of only selling electric models. (Jaguar)
Jaguar is archiving the noise of its V8 F-Type sports car with the British Library as it wants the sound to be remembered for decades and generations to come.

The British firm is transitioning to become a fully-electric car firm from 2025, with Jaguar set to axe its F-Type imminently to make way for more eco-friendly vehicles.

One of the key characteristics of the F-Type has been its noise, specifically that of its 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine and accompanying exhaust. Jaguar has said that it wants people to be able to enjoy this sound ‘for generations to come’, which is why it’s archiving the sound with the British Library.

The noise of the F-Type was recorded in a special sound chamber. (Jaguar)

Set to be available in the autumn, recordings of the V8 engine’s noise will be catalogued in its extensive archive, which also includes entries such as the first street recordings of cars being driven on the street.

The recordings, which are between 30 and 47 seconds long, were made in a sound chamber at Jaguar Land Rover’s engineering centre in Gaydon, Warwickshire. The noise from both inside the cabin and outside the car was documented, from the engine start-up through to full-throttle.

This is also the place where the F-Type’s exhaust note was originally tuned, with more than 85 different examples sampled before Jaguar decided on the final sound.

Jaguar is soon discontinuing its F-Type to make way for its new EVs. (Jaguar)

Cheryl Tipp, curator of wildlife and environmental sounds at the British Library, said: “We’re delighted to be able to preserve recordings of the F-TYPE V8 engine for Jaguar enthusiasts and listeners around the world.

“As production of this engine comes to a close, this unique noise takes its place in the nation’s archive alongside other sounds that can no longer be heard today.”

The sound was recorded using an F-Type R 75 – a special edition model created to mark 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, as well as the final model year of its petrol sports cars.