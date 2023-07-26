Porsche opens new ‘Charging Lounge’ to add glamour to the EV experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Porsche opens new ‘Charging Lounge’ to add glamour to the EV experience

By Press Association
Porsche has opened its first charging lounge in Germany. (Porsche)
Porsche has opened its first ‘Charging Lounge’, which aims to provide a more luxurious feel to the electric car experience.

Located in Germany, the ‘Charging Lounge’ is available to drivers of electric and hybrid Porsche models, and looks to offer a ‘state-of-the-art’ method of charging an EV.

Currently, many electric car charging stations are located in car parks or motorway service stations, but Porsche is looking to make a more premium experience for EV owners with its new Lounges.

The lounge features refreshments, toilets and even gym facilities. (Porsche)

Open 24 hours a day, the pilot site – located just outside Bingen am Rhein, 40 miles east of Frankfurt – features toilet facilities, as well as refreshments. Wi-Fi is also provided, while there is also a gym area where ‘workouts can done to keep the driver fit for the journey ahead’.

The first Lounge features six 300kW chargers, which are capable of charging the battery of Porsche’s electric Taycan from five to 80 per cent in around 23 minutes, as well as four slower chargers for plug-in hybrid models.

Oliver Blume, chairman of Porsche, said: “Porsche has mapped out an ambitious path towards electrification. By 2030 we want over 80 per cent of the cars that we deliver to be all-electric. This ambitious ramp-up requires a high-performance and dense fast-charging network.

“The exclusive Porsche Charging Lounges are making an important contribution to this. They are a barrier-free, sustainable and state-of-the-art addition to the existing network.”

The cost of charging is billed directly to the car, with a Porsche ID account needed to access the charging stations and lounge.

Porsche is only the second car firm after Tesla that is looking to establish its own charging locations. While this first site is said to be a pilot, the firm says it is planning further lounges in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.