UK builds 450,000 cars in first half of 2023 as the industry recovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK builds 450,000 cars in first half of 2023 as the industry recovers

By Press Association
More than 450,000 new cars were produced in the UK in the first six months of 2023. (Nissan)
More than 450,000 new cars were produced in the UK in the first six months of 2023. (Nissan)

More than 450,000 cars were produced in UK factories in the first six months of the year, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Production numbers increased by 11.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, with 450,168 models rolling off car lines between January and June this year.

June was the fifth consecutive month of growth for British car manufacturing, with 84,767 new models being built in the month – a 16.2 per cent rise. Growth is predominantly coming from exports, with 80 per cent of the new cars in the year-to-date total being shipped overseas.

The SMMT says the positive outlook represents manufacturers ‘increasing being able to manage global supply chain challenges’, and overcoming the semiconductor shortage, which has significantly impacted the number of cars that firms could produce in the past couple of years.

There has been a sharp 71.6 per cent increase in the number of hybrid and electric models produced, too, with 170,231 electrified cars being made in the first half of the year, representing 37.8 per cent of all cars produced in 2023.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “UK car manufacturing is growing again, with production – especially of electrified models – increasing and major investment announcements making headlines. This is a testament to the resilience of the sector and its undoubted strengths – a skilled and productive workforce, world-class R&D, and efficient, productive plants.

“But we must build on this momentum, sustain growth and attract further investments with a strategy that focuses on competitiveness and which strengthens the UK’s unique automotive offering.”

Last week Tata Motors, the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover, announced it would build a new £4bn gigafactory in Somerset. When operational in 2026, it will be one of the biggest in Europe, and have the capacity to produce 40GWh of cells annually, supporting not only electric JLR models but also those for other manufacturers.