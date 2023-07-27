The Tesla Model Y was Europe’s most popular car in first half of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Tesla Model Y was Europe’s most popular car in first half of 2023

By Press Association
The Model Y was the most popular car in Europe in the first half of the year. (Tesla)
Tesla continues to storm the European car market, with the firm’s electric Model Y being the most popular car in Europe across the first six months of 2023.

Figures from automotive analyst firm JATO Dynamics show that 136,564 Model Ys were registered across Europe between January and June. This was a huge 204 per cent increase on the first half of 2022.

It puts the Model Y ahead of cars like the Dacia Sandero (123,408) and Volkswagen T-Roc (111,692), while the Tesla Model 3 was also the second most popular electric car, with 42,588 registrations.

Tesla continues to dominate the electric car market. (Tesla)

The Model Y was the most popular car in several countries, including Denmark, The Netherlands and in Norway, where it accounted for almost a quarter of the country’s entire car sales.

It also meant Tesla significantly increased its European market share, with the firm’s EVs accounting for 2.82 per cent of the the 6.56m new cars sold in the region in the first half of 2023. That puts it ahead of well-established firms like Nissan, Volvo and Seat, despite having a far smaller line-up of models.

JATO says that the sharp increase in Tesla sales comes following the start of local production in Germany, increasing the availability of cars and price cuts.

BYD Atto 3
Chinese car firms, including BYD (pictured), have not made as big of an impact in Europe as many predicted.

While sales of MGs, owned by the Chinese automotive firm SAIC Motor, continue to soar, JATO reports that other Chinese car brands are ‘gaining traction less quickly [in Europe] than analysts anticipated’.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, said: “The dominating narrative at the moment is around the big potential of Chinese manufacturers in Europe. The potential is certainly there, but the volume of registrations is not currently reflecting that.”

“It is not easy to continuously grow in such a competitive market, particularly when the brand is unknown and the product needs time to become popular with consumers. The perception of cars by Chinese manufacturers in the West needs to shift in order to see growth.”