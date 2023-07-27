Updated Mercedes Vito and V-Class revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated Mercedes Vito and V-Class revealed

By Press Association
Mercedes’ full mid-size van line-up has been refreshed. (Mercedes)
Mercedes has revealed updated versions of its mid-size Vito and V-Class models, which adopt the firm’s latest in-car technology and a bold front-end redesign.

The ‘V’ range sits between Mercedes’ Citan and Sprinter and spawns an extensive line-up, including the commercial Vito model, more premium V-Class MPV, electric EQV and also the Marco Polo camper van.

One of the most noticeable changes is the front end of the models, which features a new grille that comes in various patterns, depending on the version. Some models, for example, feature an LED light band around the grille, while the new flagship ‘Exclusive’ model gets horizontal metal bars to give it an almost S-Class-like appearance.

The Vito van has been updated alongside the MPV versions. (Mercedes)

There are advanced ‘Multibeam LED’ headlights, while the rear features a new bumper and redesigned LED lights. There’s a choice of new wheel designs and colours as well.

Inside, the V-Class range gets the interior modernisation that it’s needed for some time, including two 12.3-inch widescreen displays, as seen in models such as the A-Class and B-Class. This runs the latest ‘MBUX’ infotainment, including features like augmented reality for the satellite navigation, depending on the version. A ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice recognition function is also introduced.

The ‘Exclusive’ model also comes with just two rear seats in the back, but are capable of hearing, cooling and massaging occupants in the back. Other Vito and V-Class models can seat up to eight adults.

A high-tech new interior features on the more expensive V-Class. (Mercedes)

The models also feature more technology from the Mercedes car range, including wireless smartphone charging and 64-colour ambient interior lighting.

No engine and powertrain details have been announced, but it’s expected these won’t change considerably compared to the current model. Sales and deliveries will begin in 2024.