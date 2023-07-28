These are the best mid-size SUVs

SUVs have risen hugely in popularity in recent years and the mid-size segment, also known as ‘C-SUVs’, is the most popular type of vehicle in the UK.

The list of the most popular new cars is now dominated by these vehicles, and the choice on offer is extensive as most mainstream and premium car firms now offer at least one model in this class.

But what are the best mid-size SUVs available? Here are our top picks.

Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai continues to be a great family SUV choice. (Nissan)

The Nissan Qashqai was the model that helped to kick off this trend for smaller, less off-roady SUVs, and three generations later, it remains as appealing and popular as ever. In fact, the Qashqai was the best-selling car overall in the UK in 2022.

This Nissan manages to blend style with everyday practicality and ease of use, with this latest model’s larger dimensions giving it more space, and there’s plenty of room for typical family duties. There’s a broad range of trim levels on offer, while Nissan has recently introduced a smooth and efficient hybrid model, known as the e-Power.

Hyundai Tucson

The latest Hyundai Tucson has a very bold look. (Hyundai)

Previous iterations of the Tucson haven’t been the most exciting, but Hyundai really injected some style into its latest model. With details such as a grille that features hidden light-up elements and a full-width LED light bar at the rear, it most certainly stands out from the crowd.

But the Tucson is also a very practical family car, with one of the largest boots in its class, as well as plenty of rear seat space. There’s a broad range of engine options, including and plug-in hybrid models, while Hyundai’s five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is the cherry on top of the cake.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Though the current Tiguan might soon be about to bow out, it’s still a fine choice. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen will soon be introducing a new version of its Tiguan, though it’s not expected to go on sale until 2024. In the meantime, there’s still a lot going for the current model. It might not be as stylish or as filled with gadgets as some of its rivals, but this VW’s strength is its quiet brilliance – it’s a car that gets on with the task without shouting about it.

That said, the Tiguan is one of the better cars to drive in its class, while its interior is practical and flexible – an example being individually-folding rear seats. For those wanting something sportier, there’s also the Tiguan R, which uses a 316bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 4.7 seconds.

Mercedes GLB

The GLB is one of very few cars in this class that comes with seven seats. (Mercedes)

The Mercedes GLB has a trick up its sleeve in the fact it’s one of very few cars in this class that comes with seven seats. Though the rearmost row are only really suitable for children, they are very useful to have nonetheless for families.

The GLB’s interior is packed with technology and feels especially premium, while it’s also available with a great range of engines. Mercedes also sells the EQB, which is the electric equivalent, and boasts a range of up to 253 miles.

Volvo XC40

Volvo’s XC40 stands out with its stunning design. (Volvo)

Volvo’s XC40 has been key to this Swedish firm’s success in recent years, and it has sold in significant numbers. It’s easy to see why as this Volvo’s stylish design inside and out really helps it look the part.

It’s packed with class-leading safety technology, while the ride is one of the most comfortable of any car in this class. It’s available with a choice of petrol engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid and electric ‘Recharge’ model that can travel up to 333 miles on a charge.

Skoda Enyaq iV

The Enyaq boasts a range of up to 339 miles. (Skoda)

Skoda has a knack of making great family cars, and it’s successfully carried this trait into the electric age with its Enyaq iV. Available as a typical SUV or a sleeker ‘Coupe’ model, both are hugely practical, with its EV-specific underpinnings helping to free up plenty of space.

It’s exceedingly practical, with space levels more in-line with larger SUVs, while the Enyaq is also comfortable and easy to drive. Choose the ‘80’ model, which features a larger battery, and Skoda claims up to an impressive 339 miles from a charge.

Kia Sportage

The Sportage is now one of the most popular SUVs. (Kia)

Kia’s Sportage is now a regular sight in the list of the most popular cars, and has been key to the growth of this South Korean firm. The Sportage shares underpinnings with the Tucson, and too gets a bold design and high-tech interior.

The interior is also very practical, with significant rear seat space and a big boot making it a great choice for families. Kia also offers the Sportage with a great range of engines, including petrol and a choice of hybrids, while its class-leading seven-year warranty remains a key selling point.