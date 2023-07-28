These are the best mid-size SUVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best mid-size SUVs

By Press Association
Mid-size SUVs are now the most popular car bodystyle. (Skoda)
Mid-size SUVs are now the most popular car bodystyle. (Skoda)

SUVs have risen hugely in popularity in recent years and the mid-size segment, also known as ‘C-SUVs’, is the most popular type of vehicle in the UK.

The list of the most popular new cars is now dominated by these vehicles, and the choice on offer is extensive as most mainstream and premium car firms now offer at least one model in this class.

But what are the best mid-size SUVs available? Here are our top picks.

Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai continues to be a great family SUV choice. (Nissan)

The Nissan Qashqai was the model that helped to kick off this trend for smaller, less off-roady SUVs, and three generations later, it remains as appealing and popular as ever. In fact, the Qashqai was the best-selling car overall in the UK in 2022.

This Nissan manages to blend style with everyday practicality and ease of use, with this latest model’s larger dimensions giving it more space, and there’s plenty of room for typical family duties. There’s a broad range of trim levels on offer, while Nissan has recently introduced a smooth and efficient hybrid model, known as the e-Power.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson
The latest Hyundai Tucson has a very bold look. (Hyundai)

Previous iterations of the Tucson haven’t been the most exciting, but Hyundai really injected some style into its latest model. With details such as a grille that features hidden light-up elements and a full-width LED light bar at the rear, it most certainly stands out from the crowd.

But the Tucson is also a very practical family car, with one of the largest boots in its class, as well as plenty of rear seat space. There’s a broad range of engine options, including and plug-in hybrid models, while Hyundai’s five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is the cherry on top of the cake.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid
Though the current Tiguan might soon be about to bow out, it’s still a fine choice. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen will soon be introducing a new version of its Tiguan, though it’s not expected to go on sale until 2024. In the meantime, there’s still a lot going for the current model. It might not be as stylish or as filled with gadgets as some of its rivals, but this VW’s strength is its quiet brilliance – it’s a car that gets on with the task without shouting about it.

That said, the Tiguan is one of the better cars to drive in its class, while its interior is practical and flexible – an example being individually-folding rear seats. For those wanting something sportier, there’s also the Tiguan R, which uses a 316bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 4.7 seconds.

Mercedes GLB

The GLB is one of very few cars in this class that comes with seven seats. (Mercedes)

The Mercedes GLB has a trick up its sleeve in the fact it’s one of very few cars in this class that comes with seven seats. Though the rearmost row are only really suitable for children, they are very useful to have nonetheless for families.

The GLB’s interior is packed with technology and feels especially premium, while it’s also available with a great range of engines. Mercedes also sells the EQB, which is the electric equivalent, and boasts a range of up to 253 miles.

Volvo XC40

Volvo’s XC40 stands out with its stunning design. (Volvo)

Volvo’s XC40 has been key to this Swedish firm’s success in recent years, and it has sold in significant numbers. It’s easy to see why as this Volvo’s stylish design inside and out really helps it look the part.

It’s packed with class-leading safety technology, while the ride is one of the most comfortable of any car in this class. It’s available with a choice of petrol engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid and electric ‘Recharge’ model that can travel up to 333 miles on a charge.

Skoda Enyaq iV

The Enyaq boasts a range of up to 339 miles. (Skoda)

Skoda has a knack of making great family cars, and it’s successfully carried this trait into the electric age with its Enyaq iV. Available as a typical SUV or a sleeker ‘Coupe’ model, both are hugely practical, with its EV-specific underpinnings helping to free up plenty of space.

It’s exceedingly practical, with space levels more in-line with larger SUVs, while the Enyaq is also comfortable and easy to drive. Choose the ‘80’ model, which features a larger battery, and Skoda claims up to an impressive 339 miles from a charge.

Kia Sportage

The Sportage is now one of the most popular SUVs. (Kia)

Kia’s Sportage is now a regular sight in the list of the most popular cars, and has been key to the growth of this South Korean firm. The Sportage shares underpinnings with the Tucson, and too gets a bold design and high-tech interior.

The interior is also very practical, with significant rear seat space and a big boot making it a great choice for families. Kia also offers the Sportage with a great range of engines, including petrol and a choice of hybrids, while its class-leading seven-year warranty remains a key selling point.