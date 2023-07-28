Bentley expecting ‘challenging’ end to the year as profits dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bentley expecting ‘challenging’ end to the year as profits dip

By Press Association
Bentley’s sales fell marginally in the first half of the year. (Bentley)
Bentley’s boss is predicting ‘challenging conditions’ for the end of the year, as profits and overall deliveries dipped slightly for the firm in the first six months of the year.

The British luxury car firm had a bumper 2022, recording its best year ever in terms of profit and sales, but there are signs that the boom of luxury cars might be fading.

Despite that, Bentley posted profits of €390m (£334m) in the first six months of 2023, slightly down on the €398m (£341m) it made in the same period last year. Its return on sales remained largely consistent at 23.3 per cent.

The Bentayga accounts for 44 per cent of the firm’s sales. (Bentley)

Overall deliveries fell by four per cent compared to 2022, with 7,096 new cars being delivered between January and June. America remains Bentley’s largest market, with 29 per cent of its vehicles being sold there, followed by China (21 per cent) and Europe (19 per cent).

Bentley’s Bentayga SUV remains the best seller, accounting for 44 per cent of tidal sales, followed by the Flying Spur and Continental GT, which made up the remaining 24 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “The positive results for the first six months are largely a reflection of a consistent order bank amassed over the previous months and years and although our current order run rate is good, it is slightly down on the highs we reached in some of our key markets last year.

“We expect challenging conditions in the second half of the year and so will monitor our supply and stock levels accordingly to ensure our quality of sales is maintained, and adjusted, if we so need as the year continues.”

Bentley is currently undergoing a major revamp as a firm, with the firm set to end production of its legendary W12 engine in April 2024, as it transitions to EVs. Its first electric car is due on sale in 2026.