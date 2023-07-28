Former Manchester United player given six-month driving ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

Former Manchester United player given six-month driving ban

By Press Association
Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard leaves Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £900, after failing to provide details to identify the driver of his Range Rover caught speeding by police.

Lingard, 30, whose contract with Nottingham Forest ended in June, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to admit the offence during a brief hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his guilty plea.

Lingard’s car was caught speeding in Stretford, Manchester, in August last year.

He received a letter from Greater Manchester Police asking for the drivers’ details but failed to provide them.

Frank Rogers, representing Lingard, said he was not the driver of the speeding car but missed the letter telling him to provide the driver’s details.

Mr Rogers said: “He was at the time of the speeding offence living in rented accommodation in Nottingham, where he was then playing. The documents went out to his then permanent address, in Altrincham.

“Mr Lingard has accepted that the system in place at that time just was not good enough to protect him and deal with processing his mail.

“So when the speeding offence was committed in August last year in Stretford, Mr Lingard was in Nottingham. He was not the driver.”

Mr Rogers said Lingard had been with Manchester United since the age of nine, until his transfer to Nottingham Forest in July last year, and is now “in discussion” with several clubs about his future playing career.

He said the footballer was single and financially supports his extended family.

The court heard Lingard had two speeding convictions, dated on June 5 and June 6, 2020.

Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard signed for Manchester United aged nine and played more than 200 times for the club (PA)

Although these had “lapsed”, due to his guilty plea the six points relating to them are re-activated and he faced immediate disqualification from driving under the “totting up” of points process.

District Judge Jane Hamilton told Lingard, “Your licence will be endorsed with six penalty points. The six already recorded against you in 2022 count, so you are liable to be disqualified under the totting up process.

“So you are disqualified for six months. That begins immediately.”

Lingard was also fined £900 with a further £200 in court costs and a £360 surcharge.

He made no comment as he left court.