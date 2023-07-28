Drivers risk paying £3,000 ‘premium’ for Ulez-compliant car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers risk paying £3,000 ‘premium’ for Ulez-compliant car

By Press Association
Drivers risk paying more than a £3,000 ‘premium’ for a Ulez-compliant vehicle. (PA)
Drivers in London wanting to buy a vehicle compliant with the new ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) face a £3,000 premium compared to a non-compliant model from just a year earlier, according to Auto Trader,

On August 29, the Ulez zone, which charges drivers of non-compliant vehicles to drive within defined areas in London, expands significantly, covering the majority of areas within the M25. While five councils had tried to challenge its controversial introduction, it was today (July 28) ruled that it could go ahead as planned.

To not be charged to drive within the Ulez area, cars and vans must meet certain emissions requirements, which are based on the age of a vehicle. For petrol vehicles, they have to be ‘Euro 4’, which has been mandatory since 2006.

A Ulez-compliant Volkswagen Golf costs 28 per cent more than a non-compliant example. (Volkswagen)

However, the rules for diesel cars are tougher, as these have to be ‘Euro 6’, which wasn’t mandatory until September 2015. It means there can be a big difference in price between the price of buying a Euro 5 and a Euro 6 diesel, which can amount to more than £3,000, according to Auto Trader.

The marketplace says that the price for a compliant 2016 Volkswagen Golf is £3,601 higher than a 2015 non-compliant example. That’s a 28 per cent increase, from £9,445 to £13,046.

It’s a similar story on the popular Ford Focus, with a compliant vehicle costing £2,828 more than a non-compliant example from a year earlier. It means the price of a 2016 example is £10,337 – 27 per cent higher than a £7,508 model from 2015.

A Ulez-ready 2016 Ford Focus costs £2,828 more than a model from 2015. (Ford)

Elsewhere, the cost difference between a 2015 Nissan Qashqai and a 2016 model was £2,220 (16 per cent higher), while on a Range Rover Evoque, drivers face a steep £2,595 jump (16 per cent) between a compliant and non-compliant example.

Ian Plummer, commercial director of Auto Trader, said: “This is hard evidence of the distortions in the market caused by the ULEZ extension. While the overall used car market is in good health nationally, drivers are having to pay a price penalty to follow the rules in London.

“This doesn’t need to be a case of pocket over planet, it is possible to achieve both but it’s vital we get the balance right between the carrots and the sticks or we’ll lose people along the way.”