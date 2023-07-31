Lamborghini posts record results for first half of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lamborghini posts record results for first half of 2023

By Press Association
The Revuelto uses an incredibly powerful V12 plug-in hybrid setup
Lamborghini has posted another record period of sales, turnover and profitability for the first half of 2023.

The Italian manufacturer puts its success down to continued demand for its Urus performance SUV, alongside sales of its Huracan range of models. It also expects that the arrival of its new performance hybrid – the Revuelto – will play into the company’s profitability.

Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini’s trademark doors remain on the Revuelto

Both the Urus and Huracan are now sold out until the end of production – slated for the second half of 2024 – but achieved global deliveries of 5,341 vehicles, a rise of 4.9 per cent on the same period in 2022.

The United States remained the top market for Lamborghini with 1,625 cars delivered, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany with 514 and 511 delivered respectively.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “We have achieved yet another record half-year for our company, and take great pride once again in communicating the results. We are really excited about these numbers, delivered with only two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini.

“In fact, 2023, in addition to marking the company’s 60th anniversary, has seen the launch of the Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history, and the presentation of the SC63, the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini.”

The Italian firm has already stated that orders for its new Revuelto hybrid sports car cover more than two years of production. The firm’s new SC63 racing car, which saw its public debut at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, will also be entering into the ‘top level’ of endurance racing in the 2024 season.