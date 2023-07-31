Honda’s new electric e:NY1 SUV priced from £44,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Honda’s new electric e:NY1 SUV priced from £44,995

By Press Association
The e:Ny1 joins the popular electric SUV market. (Honda)
The e:Ny1 joins the popular electric SUV market. (Honda)

Honda has announced that its new e:Ny1 SUV is priced from £44,995 ahead of orders opening later in the year.

Only the second electric model from Honda, after its funky ‘e’ city car, the e:Ny1 joins the firm’s growing SUV range. Looking very similar to its HR-V crossover, which is sold only as a hybrid, this e:NY1 is slightly longer and gets EV-specific details, including a closed-off front grille and new white Honda logos – the latter being applied to all of the firm’s EVs.

Using a front electric motor, the e:Ny1 produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 7.4 seconds. A 68.8kWh battery can provide a claimed range of up to 256 miles, too.

Orders are set to open in late October. (Honda)

The e:Ny1 will be available in two trim levels – Elegance and Advance. Prices start from £44,995 for the Advance, with standard features including a huge 15.1-inch portrait touchscreen, synthetic leather upholstery and keyless start.

Above this, the Advance brings a heated steering wheel, a hands-free electric boot, an upgraded sound system and a panoramic sunroof. Prices for this model start from £47,195.

All e:Ny1 models will also come with a Five Year Care Package, including servicing, warranty and roadside assistance for the period.

The e:Ny1’s interior is packed with technology. (Honda)

Orders for the e:Ny1 will open in late October, ahead of the first deliveries expected in January 2024. It will also be the first Honda that customers can buy exclusively online, though it can still be purchased through conventional dealerships.