Honda’s new electric e:NY1 SUV priced from £44,995

Honda has announced that its new e:Ny1 SUV is priced from £44,995 ahead of orders opening later in the year.

Only the second electric model from Honda, after its funky ‘e’ city car, the e:Ny1 joins the firm’s growing SUV range. Looking very similar to its HR-V crossover, which is sold only as a hybrid, this e:NY1 is slightly longer and gets EV-specific details, including a closed-off front grille and new white Honda logos – the latter being applied to all of the firm’s EVs.

Using a front electric motor, the e:Ny1 produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 7.4 seconds. A 68.8kWh battery can provide a claimed range of up to 256 miles, too.

Orders are set to open in late October. (Honda)

The e:Ny1 will be available in two trim levels – Elegance and Advance. Prices start from £44,995 for the Advance, with standard features including a huge 15.1-inch portrait touchscreen, synthetic leather upholstery and keyless start.

Above this, the Advance brings a heated steering wheel, a hands-free electric boot, an upgraded sound system and a panoramic sunroof. Prices for this model start from £47,195.

All e:Ny1 models will also come with a Five Year Care Package, including servicing, warranty and roadside assistance for the period.

The e:Ny1’s interior is packed with technology. (Honda)

Orders for the e:Ny1 will open in late October, ahead of the first deliveries expected in January 2024. It will also be the first Honda that customers can buy exclusively online, though it can still be purchased through conventional dealerships.