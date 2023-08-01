Skoda upgrades Scala and Kamiq with new tech and sharper look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skoda upgrades Scala and Kamiq with new tech and sharper look

By Press Association
The Kamiq sits within the competitive compact SUV segment
Skoda’s compact Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover models have been given an upgrade with greater amounts of standard equipment and a sharp new design.

Both models have been part of the Czech brand’s range since 2019, providing a more compact alternative to SUVs like the Karoq or Octavia hatchback and estate models.

Skoda Scala
The Scala has been given a new front end design

Now, they gain a revised exterior design with the Kamiq’s new look taking inspiration from the Vision RS concept. There’s a newly designed grille, slimmer headlights and redesigned front and rear aprons, while both the Kamiq and Scala can now be fitted with Skoda’s powerful Top LED Matrix headlights as an option.

New wheel designs and nine paint finishes are available for both the Kamiq and Scala, too.

Both models now get more sustainable materials used throughout their construction, too. The water reservoirs under the windscreen are now made from recycled plastics – as are the wheel arch linings – while natural plant fibres have been used for the door trim panels and roof lining structure.

A wide range of assistance safety systems is fitted as standard, including front assist with pedestrian monitor, lane assist and traffic sign recognition.

The trim levels for the Scala and Kamiq have been simplified, too, with SE, SE L and Monte Carlo specifications now available. However, across the board all versions get an eight-inch driver display as standard, alongside an 8.25-inch infotainment setup. This can be upgraded to a 10.25-inch driver display or 9.2-inch infotainment screen via optional extras, too.

It’s expected that pricing for both the Scala and Kamiq will be announced shortly.