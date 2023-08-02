Nissan drops Ariya price while adding new specifications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan drops Ariya price while adding new specifications

By Press Association
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has slashed the price of its electric Ariya SUV by up to £3,750 while adding new equipment grades.

The Ariya range now starts at £39,645. Models with a 63kWh battery – offering a range of up to 251 miles – have been reduced in price by £3,000 while larger 87kWh versions which deliver up to 330 miles have had their prices cut by £3,750. It means the price difference between the 63kWh and 87kWh battery sizes will now be £5,000.

A new entry-level specification – called Engage – kicks off the Ariya range and is available with either 63 or 87kWh battery sizes. All versions get LED headlights, heated mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels with aero covers as standard. Inside, these models also get dual 12-inch TFT displays, a rear view camera and a heat pump which helps boost efficiency during colder temperatures.

At the top end of the range sits another new trim level, Evolve+. This brings even more performance to the Ariya over the standard Evolve model, increasing power to 388bhp from the 302bhp you’d get in the standard model. Zero to 60mph takes just 4.9 seconds, some 0.6 seconds faster than the regular Evolve.

Alongside this increased performance, these models also get a panoramic retracting sunroof, a head-up display, a power-adjustable centre console and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Nissan says that these price adjustments are effective immediately and available on any new Ariya models.