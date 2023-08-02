Toyota’s Land Cruiser returns with chunky looks and off-road tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toyota’s Land Cruiser returns with chunky looks and off-road tech

By Press Association
The new Land Cruiser has been revealed
The new Land Cruiser has been revealed

A new version of Toyota’s famous Land Cruiser has been announced, bringing plenty of off-road-focused features and a utilitarian new design.

Arriving 72 years after the release of the original, the new Land Cruiser uses a rugged body-on-frame construction which is 30 per cent more rigid than its predecessor. These changes should help to make the Land Cruiser more comfortable and responsive.

These revisions haven’t hampered wheel articulation, however, which is required for heavy-duty off-roading. It’s also the first Land Cruiser to use an electric power steering system, which helps to make the car more direct to drive at both greater and lower speeds.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Rugged materials are used inside

A disconnecting front anti-roll bar is also included on the new Land Cruiser. Activated by a switch on the dashboard, this feature allows the wheels even more articulation should a particularly challenging section of terrain present itself.

In the UK, the Land Cruiser will be powered by a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 201bhp and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Toyota says that this will be joined by a mild-hybrid version in early 2025, too.

As with the previous version, the Land Cruiser features a chunky exterior design with short overhangs. Many of the car’s body parts have been designed for easy replacement in case they get damaged. Inside, there’s the option of either five- or seven-seat configurations, while all versions will come with a full suite of safety assistance systems.

Toyota will kick off pre-sales of the Land Cruiser later this year with a special First Edition model, of which only 3,000 examples will be made for Europe. Prices and specifications are expected to be announced closer to that time.