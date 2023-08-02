Wolf of Wall Street Lamborghini Countach could fetch up to $2m at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wolf of Wall Street Lamborghini Countach could fetch up to $2m at auction

By Press Association
The Countach is finished in an eye-catching white-over-white paint scheme (RM Sotheby’s)
A 1989 Lamborghini Countach that played a starring role in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street is going under the hammer later this year.

Believed to be one of just 12 finished in an eye-catching Bianco Polo white exterior over matching Bianco interior colour scheme, this ‘hero car’ was driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in his role as trader Jordan Belfort. It’s set to be auctioned during RM Sotheby’s upcoming New York sale on December 8.

Lamborghini Countach
At the rear there’s a huge wing (RM Sotheby’s)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street actually used two Countach models with similar specifications. While this hero model remained pristine throughout, the second car was depicted with lifelike damage following a scene that saw an inebriated Belfort head out on a night-time drive.

Lamborghini Countach
The famous ‘scissor’ doors open upwards (RM Sotheby’s)

Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions at RM Sotheby’s, said: “The ‘Wolf’ Countach, along with the other cars that will be on offer, perfectly embodies what we set out to accomplish when we decided to host a sale during Sotheby’s Luxury Week. Scorsese, DiCaprio, Lamborghini, and New York – all make for an incredible pedigree.”

Chassis number KLA12722 incorporates the famous ‘scissor’ doors that open upwards, while round the back there is a large wing for extra downforce when travelling at high speeds. Given its heritage and movie role, the Countach is expected to fetch between $1.5m and $2m (around £1.2m to £1.6m) when the hammer finally falls.