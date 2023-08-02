First Ride: BMW’s F900 XR is an adventure bike with sporting credentials

What is it?

The upright position is very user friendly

The adventure sport motorcycle aims to provide all things to all people. It could be used for some light off-roading, it’ll happily sweep through those longer days in the saddle and it’ll give riders something to tap into when the roads get twisty. You can certainly see the all-rounder appeal.

This brings us to the F900 XR. Essentially an upright, adventure-style version of the naked F900 R, it has the same punchy twin engine but opens up the possibility of longer journeys and even greater adventures. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

There’s a relatively low seat height for the XR

As mentioned, the F900 XR is based around the same setup as the more road-focused F900 R. But adventure bikes are very much on trend at the moment and we’ve seen a similar approach taken by many other bike manufacturers. It makes sense to develop two bikes out of one package, after all.

BMW has aimed to give the F900 XR an upright look that is similar to its larger GS range of full adventure bikes while incorporating a relatively low seat height which makes it a little more approachable for newer or shorter riders. As with most BMW models, it’s also packed with some of the latest tech designed to make rides as enjoyable – and hassle-free – as possible.

What’s it powered by?

The engine is characterful and has bags of torque

BMW has equipped the F900 XR with a twin-cylinder 895cc engine which develops 103bhp and 92Nm of torque delivered at 6,500rpm. Though that headline torque figure is available higher up the rev range, BMW says that more than 87Nm can be accessed from 4,500rpm, meaning that there’s plenty of roll-on performance available for in-gear overtakes.

You’ve also got two riding modes equipped as standard – Road and Rain – with the latter being the obvious choice for most occasions in the UK. BMW says that the F900 XR will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 3.4 seconds, yet it should still return up to 67mpg. There’s also a 15.5-litre fuel tank underneath.

What’s it like to ride?

The F900 XR is great for long distances

You get a really premium feeling from the moment you get on to the F900 XR. All of the controls feel nicely damped and the cockpit area has clear readouts and easy-to-use buttons. But this aside, what’s it like to ride? Well, the twin-cylinder engine starts up with a really exciting metallic rasp and that continues as you move away. The gears are smooth and easy to use with a light clutch lever.

But one of the things that really shines through with the XR is how light it feels. This isn’t a small motorcycle, of course, but it really excels through the bends where you can wrench every last rpm out of the engine. When you’re on the straight and narrow the F900 XR does just as well, with the upright adjustable screen doing a great job of taking much of the wind blast away from your chest.

How does it look?

The front lights provide plenty of illumination

The F900 XR has definitely captured some of the go-anywhere style of a full-size adventure bike. There are some nice gold accents on the front forks which add into the premium feel of the bike, while the angular bodywork help to give it all quite a modern look. There are three colours to choose from – white, blue and black – though the latter two come as part of an optional package.

We also really liked the edgy graphics which denote the model name, while the silver sections that are used contrast the largely blacked-out engine area nicely. The standard seat height of the F900 XR is 825mm, too, making it a good option for riders who might find the full-size GS models a little too large and high up to ride.

What’s the spec like?

The main display is clear and easy to read

There’s plenty of equipment on-board the F900 XR. The 6.5-inch TFT display is one of the best we’ve experienced, with really sharp graphics and clear readouts helping you to easily take on information when you’re on the move. It comes with smartphone connectivity as standard, too, so you can make and receive phone calls or change song tracks via the bike’s system.

At £10,350 the F900 XR definitely commands a premium, but it’s right on line with other rival bikes within the segment. You’d be paying £12,195 for Triumph’s Tiger 900 GT, for example, or £12,995 for the Multistrada V2 from Ducati. Given the level of on-board equipment, you could argue that the BMW brings a lot for the money.

Verdict

The BMW F900 XR feels like the kind of motorcycle that’ll handle all occasions. Its upright nature means that it’ll be great for long-distance rides, while its smooth but powerful engine has more than enough to offer. We also like the on-board tech which makes the whole experience even better and easier to interact with.

With a price that matches – or undercuts – many rivals, the F900 XR has an awful lot to offer. Combined with great performance and surprisingly decent efficiency, the F900 XR is a motorcycle well worth considering.