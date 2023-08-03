Petrol prices rise for second consecutive month as oil costs increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Petrol prices rise for second consecutive month as oil costs increase

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 SATURDAY JUNE 3 File photo dated 01/09/2021 of petrol and diesel fuel nozzles at a Asda fuel staion. Diesel prices fell by a record of nearly 12p per litre last month, new figures show. The RAC said the average price of the fuel at UK forecourts dropped from 158.9p to 147.0p in May. Despite this being the largest monthly reduction since the motoring services company began tracking fuel prices in 2000, it believes the cut should have been more significant to fully reflect changes in the wholesale market. Issue date: Saturday June 3, 2023.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 SATURDAY JUNE 3 File photo dated 01/09/2021 of petrol and diesel fuel nozzles at a Asda fuel staion. Diesel prices fell by a record of nearly 12p per litre last month, new figures show. The RAC said the average price of the fuel at UK forecourts dropped from 158.9p to 147.0p in May. Despite this being the largest monthly reduction since the motoring services company began tracking fuel prices in 2000, it believes the cut should have been more significant to fully reflect changes in the wholesale market. Issue date: Saturday June 3, 2023.

The average price of a litre of petrol rose for a second consecutive month in July, though diesel remained the same.

New data released by RAC Fuel Watch shows that a litre of unleaded in the UK now costs 145p, which is up by a penny since the start of the month and two pence since the start of June.

However, the wholesale price of petrol rose by six pence a litre from July 19 – following hikes in the cost of oil – which means that further rises are likely to be on the way.

Diesel prices remained stable, in contrast, at 146p per litre, though this ended eight months of consecutive price drops. These prices mean that filling an average 55-litre family car is now close to £80 for either fuel – £80.21 for diesel and £79.75 for petrol.

It follows the price of oil shooting up by $10 a barrel in July, rising to $85.56 by the end of the month. The RAC says that this is a price that hasn’t been posted since the middle of April. As a result, the wholesale price of both petrol and diesel has risen by seven and 9.5p respectively.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “July marks a turning point in the year for fuel prices as diesel stopped falling while petrol recorded its second consecutive monthly increase. But more concerning is the fact that oil has gone back up to $85 a barrel, causing wholesale prices to rise significantly.

“While we’re fortunately not in the kind of upward price spiral we experienced last year, it feels like the better times at the pump are over for the time being. If oil producers continue to curb production then bigger forecourt price rises could be on the cards.”