New car market up 28.3 per cent in July with one EV registered every minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New car market up 28.3 per cent in July with one EV registered every minute

By Press Association
The new MX-30 is Mazda’s first fully electric vehicle
The new MX-30 is Mazda’s first fully electric vehicle

The new car market swelled by 28.3 per cent in July, pushed upwards by a growing demand for electric vehicles.

In fact, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that one battery-powered vehicle was registered every 60 seconds as deliveries rose by 87.9 per cent. The SMMT expects one EV to be registered every 50 seconds by the end of 2023, and one every 40 seconds in 2024.

A total of 143,921 vehicles were delivered during the month, with Ford’s Puma topping the list as the most registered.

Despite representing the best July since 2020 when buyers were once again allowed to fully purchase vehicles following three months of lockdown, the overall market-to-date remains behind pre-pandemic levels.

Company registrations were a key player in the growth, with large fleet uptake rising by 61.9 per cent to a total of 80,961 units. Business registrations grew by 28.7 per cent to 2,915 vehicles, while private demand ‘remained stable’ at 60,054 vehicles – an increase of 0.3 per cent.

Electrified vehicles – be that mild hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric – accounted for more than a third of the market. While there was increased demand for hybrid and plug-in hybrid registrations, it was for full electric vehicles where the highest increases in demand were seen – up 87.9 per cent to account for 16 per cent of all new registrations during the month.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The industry remains committed to meeting the UK’s zero emission deadlines and continues to make the investments to get us there. Choice and innovation in the market are growing, so it’s encouraging to see more people switching on to the benefits of driving electric.”