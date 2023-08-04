Fisker’s Pear is an EV to deliver ‘clean and affordable mobility’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fisker’s Pear is an EV to deliver ‘clean and affordable mobility’

By Press Association
Fisker has presented its new line-up of models. (Fisker)
Californian firm Fisker has unveiled its new compact electric SUV – the Pear.

Standing for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, the Pear has been designed to deliver a high-tech yet low-cost entry into electric car ownership.

Fisker says that the Pear is ‘scheduled’ to be available in the middle of 2025, with prices starting at $29,990, or around £23,600 at current prices – though it’s likely to be slightly higher when it reaches UK roads. It’ll also come in one of four trim levels, offering more equipment and features on higher grades.

Revealed at Fisker’s Product Vision Day, the Pear incorporates a clever ‘Houdini trunk’ which helps to bring easier access to the load area, while a front boot is also included to boost storage.

Despite being relatively compact in design, the Pear offers space for up to six people, while a wraparound windscreen aids visibility out of the front of the car. It all sits atop a bespoke platform which has been designed by Fisker to use 35 per cent fewer parts when compared with other electric vehicles in the class.

The Pear is expected to arrive with two options of battery sizes, with a smaller one for more urban-focused use and a larger version aimed towards long-distance drivers. This latter setup is predicted to deliver over 300 miles from a single charge.

Fisker also revealed several other models at the event in California – including the Alaska pick-up truck and the Ronin four-door convertible GT car – but the firm sees the Pear as its core model that will launch it into the mainstream.