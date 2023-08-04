Kia hits 50,000 electric vehicle sale milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kia hits 50,000 electric vehicle sale milestone

By Press Association
The charging port is handily located
Kia has passed a significant milestone of selling more than 50,000 electric vehicles since its first battery-powered model went on sale in 2015.

The brand sold 9,624 vehicles during July alone – of which 1,555 were fully electric – making it a record-breaking month for the firm. It also helped to push the total number of Kia EVs sold to date to 50,614, with the 50,000th car arriving as a rear-wheel-drive EV6 registered in Bath.

In total Kia has sold 10,698 electric vehicles during 2023 alone, which is more than a fifth of its total EV sales since they kickstarted in 2015. During 2022 Kia sold 16,368 electric vehicles, representing a noticeable increase on 2021’s figure of 14,337 cars.

Currently, Kia has a range of electric vehicles, including the EV6, Niro EV and Soul EV, along with the upcoming EV9.

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, said: “Surpassing 50,000 EV sales in the UK is an important milestone for Kia, as we continue on our journey to having nine EVs by 2027. “

On top of the EV sales milestone, nearly one in every two Kia cars sold currently is an electrified model – hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric – and, to date, the firm has sold 29,222 cars of this type so far this year.

Kia kicked off its electric vehicle journey back in 2015 with the Soul EV, which debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 2014. At its launch, the Soul EV offered a range of 132 miles from its relatively compact 27kWh battery.