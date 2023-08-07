What are my options now the Audi TT is being discontinued?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What are my options now the Audi TT is being discontinued?

By Press Association
A series of special editions help to end the TT’s production run. (Audi)
A series of special editions help to end the TT’s production run. (Audi)

Audi’s famous TT is being phased out this year following a 25-year run which has seen it become a very popular option in the roadster and compact coupe segments. However, as Audi looks to put a significant focus on electrified models, it no longer has a place in the firm’s range.

But if you’re after a similar size model, then what are your current options or does the TT leave a gaping hole in the market? Let’s take a look.

Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman
The 718 Cayman is wonderfully sharp and responsive

Porsche is always one to beat, regardless of which segment it’s playing in. Now the TT is no more, the 718 Cayman – and convertible Boxster – are two models which stand proud of the pack thanks to their superb dynamics.

They’re also beautifully well made inside and, despite being quite compact, are more practical than you might think.

BMW Z4

BMW Z4
BMW has updated its convertible Z4

BMW’s latest generation Z4 is sharper than ever and it’s available in a range of specifications and eye-catching colours. But, despite improved dynamics, the Z4 is still very easy to live with and refined when you’re just driving along the motorway.

The folding fabric roof has a really smooth action, too, while its well-sized boot is large enough for bigger adventures away.

Toyota GR86

Toyota GR86
It’s still remarkably agile in the bends

Toyota’s original GT86 was a smash-and-grab success thanks to its great agility and low weight. Its successor – the GR86 – has also experienced huge demand, to the point where Toyota had to take it off sale for a period.

If you’re able to get hold of one, the GR86 will deliver a rewarding and exciting driving experience.

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type
The facelift brings sharper headlights

Jaguar’s F-Type is a continuation of a long line of high-end long-distance cruisers. Though it’s entering into its final years, the F-Type continues to be one of the most refined cars of its type – either in soft-top or coupe form.

Though previously available with a V6 engine, the F-Type is now equipped with either a surprisingly characterful four-cylinder or a more performance-orientated V8 engine.

Mini Convertible

Mini Convertible
(Mini)

If you’re after something a little smaller, then the Mini Convertible could be the option for you. Despite taking a different driving approach to the classy TT, the Mini has that classic nimble handling to make country roads really exciting to drive.

The fabric folding roof is also really easy to operate while the interior has a very solid feeling to it.

Mazda MX-5

The MX-5 can be had with a choice of 1.5- and 2.0-litre engines. (Mazda)

The Mazda MX-5 has always been one of the go-to options in the lightweight two-seater market. Though it can’t match the kind of all-rounder ability of the TT, where it does compete is in excellent driving dynamics which don’t cost the earth.

The MX-5 also has a great reputation for reliability and low running costs.

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang 55
(Ford)

Finally, we have the Ford Mustang. It’s a completely different experience to the TT; this is a big, heavy American muscle car that has found its way onto British roads. It’s a truly impressive experience at that, while its naturally-aspirated V8 engine is one of a dying breed.

Available in both convertible and hard-top forms, the Mustang is a car that is packed full of character.