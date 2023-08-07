Volkswagen gives glimpse of upcoming hybrid California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen gives glimpse of upcoming hybrid California

By Press Association
The upcoming California will use a plug-in hybrid engine
Volkswagen’s new California will be offered with a plug-in hybrid setup and an even more practical layout than the current version.

Hinted via new concept sketches, the upcoming California replacement will be based on the current-generation Multivan. The Multivan sits on the same MQB as cars like the Golf, which means that the California is set to offer a more car-like driving experience than ever.

Volkswagen Multivan
The new California will be based on the current Multivan

But key to the new model’s changes is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid engine setup which Volkswagen says will deliver ‘even more flexibility and a remarkable level of comfort on the road’.

In the Multivan, the plug-in hybrid setup combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery. When fully charged, the Multivan can return up to 156.mpg and run for up to 29 miles on electric-only power. These figures will likely drop in the California, however, as the additional weight of the camper’s equipment will no doubt dent efficiency.

Volkswagen has said that the new California – which is expected to debut at the upcoming Caravan Salon trade fair in Dusseldorf – will feature a new tablet-style screen that’ll give access to all of the van’s various settings and functions.

Plus, the German firm has stated that ‘no one has ever claimed that a California should have only one sliding door’ which suggests that a secondary sliding access point will be added to the van. This will bring a big plus-point when it comes to accessibility and remove an issue for right-hand-drive California owners who have often had to get out of their vehicles into the flow of traffic when parked at the roadside.