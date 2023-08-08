The MG4 Extended Range hits the road from £36,495

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The MG4 Extended Range hits the road from £36,495

By Press Association
The Extended Range is the first MG to deliver more than 300 miles from a charge

MG has announced pricing and specifications for its new MG4 Extended Range.

The long-distance EV, which is equipped with a 77kWh battery, can deliver up to 323 miles on a single charge, making it the first MG electric vehicle able to push through the 300-mile range barrier.

Priced from £36,495, the MG4 Extended Range uses a 180kW electric motor which allows for a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds.

MG4 Extended Range
The MG4 adopts a rear-wheel-drive layout

Guy Pigounakis, MG’s commercial director, said: “The Extended Range is the fifth model in the award winning MG4 EV model family.

“We believe drivers have real breadth of choice with our electric hatchbacks which now include the very capable SE cars all the way through to the XPOWER, the most powerful production MG ever built.”

The Extended Range trumps the standard MG4’s range by some margin, with the entry-level model able to return up to 218 miles from a charge. From there, the MG4 SE Long Range increases this to 281 miles, but still comes some way short of the Extended Range’s figure.

Available in top-tier Trophy specification as standard, the Extended Range features 18-inch wheels as standard and a two-tone roof, as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a seven-inch digital display. Adaptive cruise control is also included.

Despite the extended equipment list and increased range, the MG4 still undercuts many rivals with the Skoda Enyaq – which can also deliver more than 300 miles of range – considerably more expensive than the MG at £44,825.