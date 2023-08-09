These are some of the best cars to get on the new 73 plate

It feels like it has come around very quickly, but we’re already heading towards the introduction of the new ‘73’ number plate. Coming into force from September 1, the new plate change is always a great time to consider some of the freshest arrivals to the car market.

It’s been a bumper year for new cars, too, with loads of interesting models arriving from across the broad landscape of motoring. We’ve picked out some of the very best to check out today.

Abarth 500e

(Abarth)

Abarth is one of the newest car makers to enter into the electric vehicle segment. How does it go about transferring the spirit of its hot hatches into a battery-powered vehicle? Well, Abarth has kitted out its new 500e with a range of cool features, including a sound generator mounted under the rear bumper that recreates the sound of the petrol-powered model.

But it’s also very nicely made inside and, thanks to the instant delivery of torque from the electric motor, does feel just as exciting to drive as the ‘regular’ version.

Alpine A110 R

(Alpine)

Alpine’s A110 has gone down as one of the most involving and lightweight sports cars around, but the new A110 R has seen the French firm take a more hardcore approach to the usual A110 recipe.

It’s firmer and more focused than the standard A110 and features lightweight carbon fibre race seats as well as full four-point harnesses.

BMW M2

The M2 is BMW’s most compact ‘M car

If there’s something BMW knows a thing or two about, it’s creating small and exciting sports cars. The original M2 completely shook up the competition when it first arrived due to its exciting driving experience and compact size and the latest model is looking to repeat this success.

We’ve got a more powerful engine, of course, but the M2’s key attributes such as low weight and excellent driver engagement have been kept pleasantly intact.

Ford Ranger

Ford’s tough Ranger Raptor is back for a new generation. (Ford)

Ford has a great reputation for creating reliable and hard-wearing pick-up trucks – particularly in America – and this continues through to its Ranger. The latest model is more Americanised than ever, with a big, wide, front grille and chunky overall proportions.

There’s still a crazy range-topping Raptor version, too, which ditches the older car’s turbocharged diesel engine for a characterful V6.

Honda ZR-V

The ZR-V is one of a number of new Honda SUVs to hit the scene soon

Honda hasn’t wasted any time in expanding its range of SUVs, introducing its new ZR-V as its latest high-riding model in the range. It’s hybrid-only, too, pinching the petrol-electric setup that you’ll also find in the new Civic.

Inside, there’s a smart nine-inch infotainment system and a clear digital dial setup. Handy features include a parcel shelf that can be removed and stored under the boot floor, too.

Jeep Avenger

The Avenger arrives as Jeep’s first fully electric model

Jeep might be better known for its big, heavy-duty off-roaders, but the Avenger represents its first foray into the electric vehicle segment. It’s got the same chunky looks that you’d expect from a Jeep, but it’s also nicely packaged inside with loads of storage options.

It’s also got a range of up to 248 miles, while Jeep has kitted it out with some large plastic bumper sections which can help reduce repair costs in the event of a prang.

Lexus RZ

The RZ is based around a new EV-specific platform. (Lexus)

Lexus was one of the pioneers in hybrid technology, but the firm is quickly shifting to fully electric vehicles. The RZ is its latest high-end electric SUV, bringing with it a 272-mile range and an eye-catching exterior design.

It’s also comfortable and well-finished inside, while a huge 14-inch touchscreen gives quick access to media and navigation functions.

Lotus Eletre

Lotus will soon be introducing the electric Eletre SUV, which is being built in China. (Lotus)

Think of Lotus and it’s likely you’ll imagine lightweight models with space for two. The electric Eletre represents quite a departure from this, however, with this battery-powered SUV pushing Lexus into a whole new area.

It’s a striking-looking thing, too, but it’s got loads of on-board technology and has an impressive range of up to 373 miles.

Maserati Grecale

Many of Maserati’s classic styling features are used on the Grecale. (Maserati)

Maserati’s Grecale is the latest addition to the firm’s line-up. It’s a move by Maserati to step into the ever-popular compact SUV segment, with the Grecale sitting underneath the larger Levante in the range.

With classic styling and some great engine choices, there’s definitely a lot going for the Grecale.

MG4 XPower

The MG4 XPower is the firm’s most powerful MG ever. (MG)

MG has quickly become one of the go-to names in the electric car segment. The MG4 has been immensely popular, too, but MG has decided to go slightly off-the-wall and create a performance orientated version – the XPower.

It’s enormously powerful, in fact, and will manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 3.8 seconds. Despite this, it’ll still return up to 239 miles from a single charge.

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is an accomplished choice behind the wheel. (Polestar)

Polestar has some big ambitions and some fresh new models coming onto the scene shortly, but it’s the car which has made the biggest impact in the UK – the 2 – which continues to provide a great option for many buyers.

It has just been updated, too, with a slightly tweaked design but, most importantly, improved range which will see it able to go for 406 miles between trips to the plug.

Renault Austral

The Austral is one of the boldest-looking cars in its class. (Renault)

Renault definitely hasn’t been hanging around when it comes to its range of SUVs. The Austral is one of its most recent additions, but it’s one which slots into a very competitive segment which includes the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan,

But the Austral definitely isn’t under-equipped, with a clever hybrid setup helping this latest Renault to deliver some great efficiency.

Vauxhall Astra Electric

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Astra has gone through quite a transformative period of late, with a bold new look being incorporated alongside a high-tech interior. Seeing as the rest of Stellantis group – which owns Vauxhall – is quickly electrifying its range, it was only a matter of time before an electric version of the Astra arrived.

It’s got a good range of up to 258 miles, too, while that eye-catching design means that the Astra stands out like never before.

Volkswagen Amarok

The Amarok will start from £33,000, excluding VAT. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s first Amarok broke new ground as a pick-up truck that behaved more like an SUV than a true commercial vehicle. Now, there’s a new version. It shares many of its components and chassis with the new Ford Ranger, but there’s still the same impactful Volkswagen design as before.

It’s got the same blend of robust and high-end materials inside, while refinement promises to be even better than before.

Volkswagen ID.3

The ID.3 drives well, with a sporty yet comfortable feel. (Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen ID.3 was the car to kickstart the German brand’s electric journey. Similar in size to the Golf, the ID.3 was a great option space-wise, but it disappointed due to its slightly haphazard infotainment system.

Now, Volkswagen has quickly addressed this with a new version. There’s a more intuitive touchscreen system than before, as well as a slightly tweaked exterior design.