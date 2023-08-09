BMW increases the security of 7 Series and i7 with new armoured Protection models

BMW has equipped its latest 7 Series and i7 saloons with high-end armour as part of new Protection models.

Designed to protect their occupants against the worst circumstances, these models feature protective glass and even bodywork that can help deflect explosive blasts.

A new armoured steel body – called BMW Protective Core – is what both cars are centred around, with extra strength being added to a number of panels as a result. The glass meets the highest level of protection for civilian protection vehicles, too.

Blue lights can be fitted if required

Those inside the vehicles are also protected against drone attacks with explosive charges, while BMW says that they can stand up to ‘fragments dispersed by hand grenades on detonation’. There’s also a self-sealing fuel tank which can immediately seal back up should a bullet penetrate it. This will stop the vehicle from losing fuel.

From the exterior, these Protection models are hard to distinguish from the ‘regular’ 7 Series and i7 cars, while the interior space is said to be much the same as the standard cars.

The interior of the protection models is just as luxurious as the standard car

The i7 also arrives as one of the first electric vehicles designed to offer maximum protection. In the petrol version, there’s a 4.4-litre V8 engine being used, while BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system helps to ensure the best possible traction in all conditions.

Both cars have received chassis tweaks to compensate for the additional weight that all of the protective elements bring. They both use 20-inch light alloy wheels, too, while specially-developed Michelin PAX tyres incorporate a run-flat ring which means that they can be used at speeds of up to 50mph, even when their pressure has been lost entirely.

A variety of custom options can be added, too, including a fresh air supply system, a fire extinguisher setup or even radio transmitters. Flag poles can be added for cars being used on official duty, too.