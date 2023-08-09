BMW increases the security of 7 Series and i7 with new armoured Protection models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW increases the security of 7 Series and i7 with new armoured Protection models

By Press Association
The new i7 Protection gets many armoured panels
The new i7 Protection gets many armoured panels

BMW has equipped its latest 7 Series and i7 saloons with high-end armour as part of new Protection models.

Designed to protect their occupants against the worst circumstances, these models feature protective glass and even bodywork that can help deflect explosive blasts.

A new armoured steel body – called BMW Protective Core – is what both cars are centred around, with extra strength being added to a number of panels as a result. The glass meets the highest level of protection for civilian protection vehicles, too.

BMW i7 Protection
Blue lights can be fitted if required

Those inside the vehicles are also protected against drone attacks with explosive charges, while BMW says that they can stand up to ‘fragments dispersed by hand grenades on detonation’. There’s also a self-sealing fuel tank which can immediately seal back up should a bullet penetrate it. This will stop the vehicle from losing fuel.

From the exterior, these Protection models are hard to distinguish from the ‘regular’ 7 Series and i7 cars, while the interior space is said to be much the same as the standard cars.

BMW i7 Protection
The interior of the protection models is just as luxurious as the standard car

The i7 also arrives as one of the first electric vehicles designed to offer maximum protection. In the petrol version, there’s a 4.4-litre V8 engine being used, while BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system helps to ensure the best possible traction in all conditions.

Both cars have received chassis tweaks to compensate for the additional weight that all of the protective elements bring. They both use 20-inch light alloy wheels, too, while specially-developed Michelin PAX tyres incorporate a run-flat ring which means that they can be used at speeds of up to 50mph, even when their pressure has been lost entirely.

A variety of custom options can be added, too, including a fresh air supply system, a fire extinguisher setup or even radio transmitters. Flag poles can be added for cars being used on official duty, too.