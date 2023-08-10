Honda’s CR-V aims to deliver space and efficiency for £45,895

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Honda’s CR-V aims to deliver space and efficiency for £45,895

By Press Association
CR-V models get a different front grille depending on the engine underneath
Honda has confirmed that its new CR-V will go on sale priced from £45,895.

Though already on sale in other markets, the European version was revealed back in May, with the new CR-V being available with both regular and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the latter able to deliver up to 50 miles of electric-only range.

The new CR-V is now larger in all areas than the car it replaces, with an extension of 40mm to the wheelbase helping it to deliver more interior space and better legroom than before.

Honda CR-V
The interior gets all of Honda’s latest technology

It’ll also be the first European model to get a development of Honda’s Sensing suite of assistance systems. This new version – called Sensing 360 – provides an ‘omnidirectional safety and driver assist system’ which helps to remove blind spots. It’s all part of Honda’s plans to bring traffic collision fatalities involving its vehicles and motorcycles to zero by 2050.

All cars get LED lights, a power tailgate and a panoramic glass roof as standard, alongside front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Top-spec Advance Tech models – priced from £53,995 – adds in a multi-view camera, keyless entry and a heated steering wheel, among other features.

Honda CR-V
Slim lights feature at the rear

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK: “Along with a new sophisticated design, luxurious interior and intuitive technology. For the first time, this SUV is also available in either a full hybrid or a plug-in hybrid powertrain, catering to a wider range of customer lifestyles and requirements.”

Available to order from Monday, August 14, the new CR-V gets a prominent new grille design which is different for regular and plug-in hybrid versions. This grille is framed by new thin headlights and ‘signature’ daytime running lights.