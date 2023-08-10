Honda’s CR-V aims to deliver space and efficiency for £45,895

Honda has confirmed that its new CR-V will go on sale priced from £45,895.

Though already on sale in other markets, the European version was revealed back in May, with the new CR-V being available with both regular and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the latter able to deliver up to 50 miles of electric-only range.

The new CR-V is now larger in all areas than the car it replaces, with an extension of 40mm to the wheelbase helping it to deliver more interior space and better legroom than before.

The interior gets all of Honda’s latest technology

It’ll also be the first European model to get a development of Honda’s Sensing suite of assistance systems. This new version – called Sensing 360 – provides an ‘omnidirectional safety and driver assist system’ which helps to remove blind spots. It’s all part of Honda’s plans to bring traffic collision fatalities involving its vehicles and motorcycles to zero by 2050.

All cars get LED lights, a power tailgate and a panoramic glass roof as standard, alongside front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Top-spec Advance Tech models – priced from £53,995 – adds in a multi-view camera, keyless entry and a heated steering wheel, among other features.

Slim lights feature at the rear

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK: “Along with a new sophisticated design, luxurious interior and intuitive technology. For the first time, this SUV is also available in either a full hybrid or a plug-in hybrid powertrain, catering to a wider range of customer lifestyles and requirements.”

Available to order from Monday, August 14, the new CR-V gets a prominent new grille design which is different for regular and plug-in hybrid versions. This grille is framed by new thin headlights and ‘signature’ daytime running lights.