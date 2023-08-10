Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’ celebrates firm’s milestones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’ celebrates firm’s milestones

By Press Association
The Chiron is powered by an enormous W16 engine
A special-edition version of Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport has been unveiled to showcase the best of the firm’s craftsmanship skills.

The ‘Golden Era’ is a version of Bugatti’s powerhouse Chiron Super Sport that has been two years in the making, with a range of new techniques used to help elevate it from the firm’s range.

Bugatti Golden Era
The exterior features intricate hand-drawn motifs

Following a conversation with a ‘very important customer’, the Golden Era was developed to draw inspiration from landmark events in Bugatti’s history, including its modern-day reinvention in 1987.

On the passenger side of the vehicle, you’ll find 26 hand-drawn sketches of Bugatti’s most famous models, including the Type 41 Royale and the Type 57 C Atlantic. On the driver’s side, there is a more modern reflection of the brand, with models such as the EB110, Veyron and the Chiron itself depicted in hand-drawn sketches.

A bespoke colour – called ‘Doré’ – was developed specifically for the Golden Era and applied to the Chiron in a gradient colour split so that it naturally moves into black. The painstaking process of hand-sketching onto the car meant that this process took more than 400 hours to complete.

Inside, the Golden Era follows a similar theme to the exterior – there are icons of the firm’s past facing one another from either side of the vehicle. In the middle, you’ll find ‘Golden Era’ stitching as well as ‘one-of-one’ motifs which reflect the car’s exclusive nature.

Now completed, the Chiron Super Sport Golden Era will be officially handed over to its new owner at Monterey Car Week, which kicks off on Friday, August 11.