Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’ celebrates firm’s milestones

A special-edition version of Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport has been unveiled to showcase the best of the firm’s craftsmanship skills.

The ‘Golden Era’ is a version of Bugatti’s powerhouse Chiron Super Sport that has been two years in the making, with a range of new techniques used to help elevate it from the firm’s range.

The exterior features intricate hand-drawn motifs

Following a conversation with a ‘very important customer’, the Golden Era was developed to draw inspiration from landmark events in Bugatti’s history, including its modern-day reinvention in 1987.

On the passenger side of the vehicle, you’ll find 26 hand-drawn sketches of Bugatti’s most famous models, including the Type 41 Royale and the Type 57 C Atlantic. On the driver’s side, there is a more modern reflection of the brand, with models such as the EB110, Veyron and the Chiron itself depicted in hand-drawn sketches.

A bespoke colour – called ‘Doré’ – was developed specifically for the Golden Era and applied to the Chiron in a gradient colour split so that it naturally moves into black. The painstaking process of hand-sketching onto the car meant that this process took more than 400 hours to complete.

Inside, the Golden Era follows a similar theme to the exterior – there are icons of the firm’s past facing one another from either side of the vehicle. In the middle, you’ll find ‘Golden Era’ stitching as well as ‘one-of-one’ motifs which reflect the car’s exclusive nature.

Now completed, the Chiron Super Sport Golden Era will be officially handed over to its new owner at Monterey Car Week, which kicks off on Friday, August 11.