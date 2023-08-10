Lexus reveals further information for new LBX

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lexus reveals further information for new LBX

By Press Association
The Lexus LBX uses the same platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross
The Lexus LBX uses the same platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross

The new Lexus LBX crossover will start from £29,995, the firm has announced today.

Formal customer orders for the new compact SUV are set to commence in early October ahead of deliveries in March 2024, but Lexus has opened its website for buyers to place an advance order so that they’re among the first to get the keys to one.

Five different specifications of the LBX will be available – Elegant, Relax, Emotion, Cool and LBX – with each bringing one of Lexus’ different ‘atmospheres’. All cars come with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, while Emotion and Cool-specification cars get a sportier character with bi-tone paintwork and larger 18-inch machined alloys.

Lexus LBX
The LBX will only be available with hybrid powertrains

Inside, all cars get a 9.8-inch colour touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors and smartphone integration for both Apple and Android devices.

Top-spec cars build on the standard specification with a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, powered seat adjustment for the driver and LED headlights with adaptive high-beam.

An exclusive Original Edition is also being offered at the car’s on-sale date, with just 250 examples of this model being produced. This gains a distinctive ‘Sonic Copper’ exterior colour as well as matt black 18-inch wheels and model-specific badging.

The LBX uses the same TNGA-B platform that you’ll also find underneath the Toyota Yaris Cross, while the pair share the same 1.5-litre hybrid engine with 134bhp and 185Nm of torque. The LBX will also be available with an all-wheel-drive system, which comes through the fitment of an additional electric motor on the rear axle.

Lexus has stated that it will announce further pricing information closer to the car’s full on-sale date.