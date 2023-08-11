Hyundai confirms new details around flagship Santa Fe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hyundai confirms new details around flagship Santa Fe

By Press Association
The Santa Fe has been reinvented for its new generation. (Hyundai)
Hyundai has revealed new information about its new fifth-generation Santa Fe, which is a significant reinvention of this large SUV,

Though revealed last month, Hyundai announced limited information about the model at the time. Ahead of going on sale in the UK next year, the firm has now said European models will be available with a choice of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains, both using 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Total combined power outputs are yet to be announced, however.

This new Santa Fe gets a significantly bolder design than the current model, with the firm saying it took an ‘unusual design strategy’ as it was the huge tailgate that was the first bit of the car to be designed. There are new ‘H’ lights at both the front and rear, while this latest SUV boasts a longer wheelbase too.

The new Santa Fe gets a far boxier design than the current model. (Hyundai)

Hyundai says the increased size allows for ‘terrace-like space’, with the Santa Fe coming with seven seats as standard. Room in both the second and third rows has increased, while those in the rearmost seats are said to enjoy ‘best-in-class’ levels of comfort. A six-seat version with more space for those in the middle row will also be offered, though it’s unlikely to come to the UK.

The cabin of this new Santa Fe has also been thoroughly modernised, including a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’, as well as a sterilisation tray for mobile devices. Various recycled materials are also used throughout the cabin, including for the headlining, door trip and seat coverings.

There’s a range of new technology introduced as well, including a centre console that can be opened by front and rear passengers, as well as a digital rear-view mirror and the ability to unlock and start the car using just a smartphone.

Though the new Hyundai Santa Fe will go on sale in the firm’s South Korean home market later this month, it won’t be available in Europe and North America until the first half of 2024. Prices are likely to start from around £50,000.