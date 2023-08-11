The Fisker Ronin is a £300,000 electric convertible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Fisker Ronin is a £300,000 electric convertible

By Press Association
The Fisker Ronin will act as the firm’s new halo model. (Fisker)
The Fisker Ronin will act as the firm’s new halo model. (Fisker)

The electric American car brand Fisker has announced new details around its upcoming flagship GT car, the Ronin.

Named after the 1998 film Ronin, which is known for its legendary car chase, this new Fisker was revealed for the first time last week, with the firm now confirming new details around its price, performance and production.

Pitched as a rival to the long-awaited Tesla Roadster, as well as the upcoming Polestar 6, due on sale in 2026, the Ronin will priced at $385,000 (£303,000), with reservations already open. It will be limited to just 999 examples too.

It will act as the brand’s halo model, above the Ocean SUV, which is set to arrive in the UK by the end of the year, and then the more affordable Pear crossover that is set to come to market i 2025.

The Ronin aims to be one of the most practical supercars ever made. (Fisker)

Despite its sleek design, Fisker says the Ronin has been designed to ‘accommodate five people’ while offering ‘exceptional cargo capacity’. The firm puts this down to its versatile electric car platform.

It’s not lacking in performance either, with Fisker anticipating a 0-60mph time of just two seconds and a top speed of 170mph. The performance is said to be able to ‘match u[ with or surpass any supercar currently on the market’, too.

Fisker is targeting a 600-mile with the Ronin, which it says will be enough to drive from ‘Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge’.

The Ronin is also being engineered in the UK, with Fisker establishing a ‘Magic Works’ facility here to develop its more special projects.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive, said: “he Fisker Rōnin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future.

“Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity.”