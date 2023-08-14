Renault’s Arkana E-Tech goes on sale from £26,995

Renault’s hybrid Arkana model has gone on sale in the UK, with the electrified SUV now available in a simpler range of specifications than before.

The updated Arkana – which revises a model first introduced in 2021 – has been refreshed with Renault’s new logo, a 3D-effect front grille and a number of gloss black sections to help give this car a more undercover design.

The Arkana uses a full hybrid setup

Priced from £26,995, the Arkana now comes with a simplified trim level range, with a trio of specifications now available. Things kick off with Evolution, moving to Techno and topping out with Esprit Alpine. Entry-level cars get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a seven-inch driver information screen. All cars get a seven-inch infotainment system, too.

Techno-grade cars – priced from £28,995 – add in features such as a blind spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rear view mirror. Plus, the infotainment system grows inside to 9.3 inches, while the driver information display is now a 10-inch version.

Plenty of equipment is included as standard. (Renault)

At the top of the range sits the Esprit Alpine. Priced from £31,295, these models take inspiration from the Alpine range of sports cars and, as a result, gets dynamic touches such as 19-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a special F1 ‘blade’. Double exhaust pipes take the sportier feel one stage further.

All versions of the Arkana use a 1.6-litre petrol engine which is linked to two electric motors and compact 1.2kWh battery. Renault says that the Arkana can drive for ‘up to 80 per cent of the time’ when the vehicle is being used in the city while delivering CO2 emissions of 105g/km.