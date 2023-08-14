Renault’s Arkana E-Tech goes on sale from £26,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault’s Arkana E-Tech goes on sale from £26,995

By Press Association
The Arkana is available in one of three specifications
The Arkana is available in one of three specifications

Renault’s hybrid Arkana model has gone on sale in the UK, with the electrified SUV now available in a simpler range of specifications than before.

The updated Arkana – which revises a model first introduced in 2021 – has been refreshed with Renault’s new logo, a 3D-effect front grille and a number of gloss black sections to help give this car a more undercover design.

Renault Arkana
The Arkana uses a full hybrid setup

Priced from £26,995, the Arkana now comes with a simplified trim level range, with a trio of specifications now available. Things kick off with Evolution, moving to Techno and topping out with Esprit Alpine. Entry-level cars get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a seven-inch driver information screen. All cars get a seven-inch infotainment system, too.

Techno-grade cars – priced from £28,995 – add in features such as a blind spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rear view mirror. Plus, the infotainment system grows inside to 9.3 inches, while the driver information display is now a 10-inch version.

Renault Arkana
Plenty of equipment is included as standard. (Renault)

At the top of the range sits the Esprit Alpine. Priced from £31,295, these models take inspiration from the Alpine range of sports cars and, as a result, gets dynamic touches such as 19-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a special F1 ‘blade’. Double exhaust pipes take the sportier feel one stage further.

All versions of the Arkana use a 1.6-litre petrol engine which is linked to two electric motors and compact 1.2kWh battery. Renault says that the Arkana can drive for ‘up to 80 per cent of the time’ when the vehicle is being used in the city while delivering CO2 emissions of 105g/km.