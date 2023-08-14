More than 70% of UK councils have no residential EV charging strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 70% of UK councils have no residential EV charging strategy

By Press Association
Slow chargers are typically found on streets. (Kia)
More than 70 per cent of UK councils don’t have a strategy to provide electric vehicle charging points in residential areas.

The finding is part of an investigation published by Vauxhall following a Freedom of Information application to 414 councils and local authorities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which also found that 69 per cent of them have yet to install any on-street electric vehicle chargers whatsoever.

Of the councils that responded to the investigation, 45 per cent confirmed that they had no plans to install on-street chargers this year.

Within the 298 councils that provided data up to July 1, just 14,188 charge points are planned for installation by the end of 2023 – which will still see the UK lagging behind the government’s target of 300,000 working chargers by the close of 2030.

With its 12,708 current residential chargers – on top of the 6,397 planned installations over the next year – London will soon have 19,105 on-street charge points, which is more than double the number available across all other regions of the UK combined.

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “On-street charging provision will help residents without off-street parking to conveniently charge their EVs, but the benefits extend beyond private motorists.

“An estimated four in 10 company-owned electric vans are charged at home by employees, so the widespread availability of charge points will support businesses to go electric by helping van drivers to top up both at home and, as destination chargers, when they are attending residential jobs.”

Working alongside leading charging providers char.gy, Connected Kerb and SureCharge, Vauxhall says it has established an ‘Enablement Fund’ to help councils grasp the requirement for on-street charging.