Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin DB12 Volante revealed as glamorous new convertible

By Press Association
The DB12 Volante is Aston Martin’s new convertible GT car. (Aston Martin)
Aston Martin has unveiled the DB12 Volante as a stunning convertible version of its new GT car.

Following the reveal of the DB12 in coupe form earlier in the year, the Volante arrives to provide a more glamorous, roof-down feel.

Making its debut at this week’s Monterey Car Week in California, the DB12 is powered by a 671bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine – significantly more than the 503bhp the previous DB11 Volante had at its launch in 2018.

The DB12’s fabric roof can be lowered or raised in just 16 seconds. (Aston Martin)

That allows the new DB12 to accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 202mph.

The DB12 Volante uses a fabric soft-top, featuring eight layers of insulation. It takes just 16 seconds to close electronically and can work at speeds of up to 31mph. It can be opened using the key, too. The roof comes as standard in black, but red, blue and ‘black and silver’ colours are also available.

Like the DB12 Coupe, this Volante model gets a significantly overhauled interior compared to the old DB11. This includes a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with advanced connected services and 3D satellite navigation mapping. The ‘What3Words’ navigation function is also integrated, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Aston Martin chief executive officer, Amedeo Felisa, said: “For many of our customers, roof-down driving is the greatest pleasure. Aston Martin Volantes have captured that emotion and expressed it in a unique style for more than six decades.

“With the new DB12 Volante we have changed the rules, creating a car that intensifies those feelings by preserving all the purity and exceptional sporting capabilities of the DB12 Coupe. A rare and true sporting convertible in every respect, this is a car to challenge preconceptions and find a new generation of Volante customer.”.

Aston Martin hasn’t announced pricing for the Volante, but expect a noticeable increase on the £185,000 starting price for the DB12 Coupe. Production is set to begin shortly, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.