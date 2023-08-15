Omoda confirmed as the latest Chinese car brand to enter UK market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Omoda confirmed as the latest Chinese car brand to enter UK market

By Press Association
The Omoda 5 will launch in the UK later this year. (Omoda)
Chinese car brand Omoda has confirmed it will enter the UK market later this year.

It will become the latest car firm from China to expand into Europe and the UK as brands from this corner of the world look to take on new markets and increase sales. MG, now owned by Chinese automotive group SAIC Motor, has been the most successful so far, but BYD and GWM Ora are both already operating in the UK.

Omoda, which is a division of Chery, one of the biggest car firms in China, focuses exclusively on ‘desirable urban crossover SUVs’ will launch with just a single model, the ‘5’ SUV. It will be a mid-size vehicle that stands out with its large intricate grille and slim lighting.

Omoda is a subsidiary of the large Chinese car firm Chery. (Omoda)

Unlike other Chinese car brands that are already operating in the UK, or are set to enter, Omoda will sell petrol versions of this SUV alongside an electric model. It will be a 194bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol model used in the standard version, while the electric model is expected to bring a range of around 280 miles.

Omoda says it wants to be ‘set apart from legacy car manufacturers’ and that it will offer its cars at ‘reasonable prices’, though these are yet to be announced.

Mr. Chen Chunqing, chief executive of Omoda, said: “The automotive industry has entered an unprecedented era of intelligent and new energy technology products. Marked by a surge in demand for personalisation and individual expression, we’ve seen the ascent of the SUV segment which now dominates the ten best-selling models globally.

The Omoda will be offered at a reasonable price, the firm has said. (Omoda)

“Omoda aims to stand at the forefront of this transformation. With a projected global sales target of 1.4 million units by 2030, we’re marking Omoda out as a leader in personalised intelligent vehicles worldwide whilst creating a community platform for owners to share their experiences.”

Omoda says it will launch to ‘British car buyers at the end of 2023’, with sales expected to start in February 2024. It’s not yet clear how the firm will sell its cars.