Car insurance premiums rise by more than £200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Car insurance premiums rise by more than £200

By Press Association
File photo dated 23/8/2019 of traffic along the M3 motorway near to Winchester in Hampshire. The average price paid for motor insurance jumped by 16% annually in the first quarter of this year, as rising costs have become increasingly challenging for insurers to absorb, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Issue date: Thursday May 11, 2023.
File photo dated 23/8/2019 of traffic along the M3 motorway near to Winchester in Hampshire. The average price paid for motor insurance jumped by 16% annually in the first quarter of this year, as rising costs have become increasingly challenging for insurers to absorb, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Issue date: Thursday May 11, 2023.

The cost of an average insurance premium has risen by more than £200 to an average of £743 in June, according to new research.

It’s a 39 per cent increase on June 2022, while the average premium for young drivers aged under 24 has soared by £510 to £1,640 in the last 12 months. In contrast, car insurance remains the lowest for drivers aged 65 to 79 at £343. The average premium for this age group has still risen by up to £89 for this age group, however.

Those in London have experienced the biggest rise in insurance costs out of all the regions in the UK. It has increased to £1,165 following a rise of £368 or 46 per cent in the last 12 months. Motorists in the south-west of England, however, have the lowest average premium at £527, though this has still risen by more than £120 in the last 12 months.

Compare the Market, who compiled the results, says that the cost of car insurance has soared due to repair cost inflation, with insurers paying out £2.4 billion in claims during the first quarter of 2023. This represents an increase of 14 per cent on the same period during 2022.

The cost of providing courtesy cars has also risen by 29 per cent in the last year, due to longer average repair times.

Anna McEntee, director at Compare the Market, said: “Drivers will be concerned that the cost of car insurance is rapidly increasing. Some young drivers are facing particularly steep hikes of more than £500. It’s now more important than ever for people to shop around and compare prices to check you’re getting a great deal.”